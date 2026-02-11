Shanaya Kapoor: In 50 Shades Of Green

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in green, and she knows it.

Key Points Shanaya Kapoor has been wearing green to the promotions of her new film, Tu Yaa Main, in keeping with the theme of the film.

Tu Yaa Main, co-starring Adarsh Gourav, is a survival thriller.

The film will release on February 13.

Shanaya Kapoor is only one film old but she already knows how to make her film promotions fashionable.

Her upcoming release Tu Ya Main is a survival drama about two influencers who get stuck with a ferocious crocodile. Keeping in mind the film's theme, Shanaya has been turning heads wearing stylish outfits in all shades of green, perfectly capturing the croc element!

Namrata Thakker captures some pretty moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Fierce but flawless, that's Shanaya rocking a glossy green mini dress like a true diva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Ms Kapoor makes a strong case for casual power dressing by effortlessly slaying the hand-embroidered chikankari denim set in olive green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya's body-hugging, cut-out jersey gown is the perfect definition of minimalistic chic. She finishes off her look with a sleek hairdo and dewy makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

At the trailer launch of Tu Ya Main, Shanaya wore a gorgeous emerald green, floor-length fitted gown and simply looked stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya dishes out fun and flirty vibes in a custom one-shoulder lime-green Anna dress -- perfect for a night out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya looks like a modern-day princess in her pistachio green fitted dress.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff