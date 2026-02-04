Netflix 2026 Slate: Vikrant Romances Vedika-Mahima

Netflix India has announced its slate for 2026, and has roped in almost everyone from the film industry!

Actors announced their movie/series titles on stage, and we give you a sneak peek on what's coming up.

Vedika Pinto, Vikrant Massey and Mahima Makwana star in the romcom Musafir Cafe. Vikrant turns producer with this.

Anil Kapoor plays a billionaire in Family Business, his first collaboration with Hansal Mehta.

Vijay Varma plays a dedicated employee in AK's business empire.

The series also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra and Raima Sen.

Siddharth and Jimmy Sheirgill star in the series, Operation Safed Sagar, which focusses on IAF's daring Kargil mission in 1999.

R Madhavan plays a gangster in the Tamil series, Legacy, who fights to save his legacy against with Abhishek Banerjee. Gautham Karthik has a prominent role in the series.

Sundeep Kishan, Murali Sharma and Mithila Palkar get together for the Telugu comedy series Super Subbu, centered around sex education.

Mismatched couple Rohit Saraf and Prakajta Koli get together for the next season.

Sandeepa Dhar and Sumeet Raghavan are part of Chumbak, set in a row house neighbourhood in Mumbai.

The show also stars Arjun Bijlani and Helly Shah, and revolves around five families in the neighbourhood.

Manasi Parekh and Sumeet Vyas star in the show too.

Written by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, Chumbak also stars Devan Bhojani and Neena Gupta.

The Kapil Sharma Show cast arrives -- Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Grover.

Netflix India head Monika Shergill with Manoj Bajpayee, who plays a cop once again in the thriller Ghooskhor Pandat. He's seen here with Director Ritesh Shah and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films.

Meet the Hum Hindustani team: Madhu Bhojwani, Saif Ali Khan, Monisha Advani, writer-director Rahul Dholakia, Pratik Gandhi and Ruchikaa and Nikkhil Advani. The drama highlights the behind-the-scenes story of India's first election.

Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome star in the courtroom drama Ikka.

The cast is led by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, who reunite over two decades after their 1997 film Border.

Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri play mother and daughter in the dark comedy Maa Behen, co-starring Ravi Kishan and Dharna Durga. It is directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu fame.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff