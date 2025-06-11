Teenagers Beware: Hidden Danger Behind 'Dusting'

'She didn't think she'd die. It was just a trend -- a video. But it took her away in seconds.'

Nineteen-year-old Renna O'Rourke should have had her whole life ahead of her. Instead, it was cut tragically short after she participated in a viral online challenge called 'dusting', a deadly trend that involves inhaling a compressed-air cleaning spray for a fleeting high.

Renna suffered cardiac arrest within minutes of inhaling the aerosol product at her friend's home. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be revived. Doctors confirmed the cause: Sudden sniffing death syndrome (SSDS), a rare but fatal condition triggered by inhalant abuse.

Her death has jolted parents, educators and health professionals, as the 'dusting' -- or 'chroming' -- trend resurfaced online, repackaged as edgy content for social media views.

What is 'dusting' or 'chroming'?

'Dusting' refers to the inhalation of compressed-gas dusters which are household aerosol sprays often used to clean keyboards or electronics.

These sprays contain gases like difluoroethane which, when inhaled, rapidly affect the central nervous system. Users experience a momentary high caused by oxygen deprivation and chemical intoxication.

'Chroming' is a broader term, more commonly used in countries like Australia and the UK, to describe inhaling volatile substances -- paint, deodorant, glue, aerosol sprays -- often with similar neurological and cardiac risks.

Why are teens doing this?

1. Accessibility: These products are sold over the counter with no age restrictions in most areas. They're cheap, legal and easy to conceal.

2. Misconceptions: Unlike alcohol or cannabis, inhalants are harder to detect and don't show up in routine drug screenings. Many teens assume they're harmless because they're found at home.

3. Viral challenges: On platforms like TikTok and YouTube, dusting is gamified. Short, flashy videos trivialise the risks, turning a lethal act into a perceived rite of passage.

'Social media doesn't just normalise these behaviours, it glamorises them,' says Dr Randy Weisman, ICU director at the Arizona hospital Renna was taken to. 'What we're seeing now is a generation exposed to peer pressure that's global, instant and amplified.'

Health consequences: Fast, silent, fatal

Inhalants like difluoroethane act quickly. Within seconds, they deprive the brain of oxygen. The heart, highly sensitive to these compounds, can suddenly stop -- especially in young people.

Even non-fatal exposure can lead to:

Permanent brain damage due to repeated oxygen deprivation

Organ failure involving the liver, kidneys and lungs

Addiction and psychiatric issues like depression, anxiety and hallucinations

Most dangerously -- as in Renna's tragic case -- 'dusting' can cause sudden sniffing death syndrome where the heart stops without warning, even during a teen's first attempt.

A pattern of tragedies worldwide

Renna's story is not unique.

In 2024, an 11-year-old boy in the UK died after 'chroming' at a sleepover.

Earlier this year, a 13 year old in Canterbury reportedly inhaled multiple cans of deodorant and collapsed in front of his friends.

Inhalant abuse has seen a worrying uptick in countries like the US, Australia and India, with public health officials warning against the ease of access and digital virality of these trends.

What can parents, schools and platforms do?

1. Talk about it

Open, non-judgmental conversations are the best defence. Parents should explain that just because something is legal or common at home doesn't mean it's safe.

2. Secure household items

Store aerosol products in locked cabinets. Monitor your teen's online activity and be alert to sudden behavioural changes or missing household products.

3. Push platforms for accountability

Experts say tech companies must do more to regulate harmful content. While some platforms remove dangerous challenge videos, algorithms often still promote similar content.

4. Include it in school health education

Health classes should include lessons on inhalant abuse, including real stories and medical consequences. Paediatricians suggest using Renna's case as a teaching moment.

5. A preventable loss

Renna's parents are now speaking out in the hope that their daughter's death can prevent another. 'She didn't think she'd die,' her mother said in a public statement. 'It was just a trend -- a video. But it took her away in seconds.'

As 'chroming' and 'dusting' circulate in the digital age, the challenge isn't just one of peer pressure. It's one of awareness, access and responsibility -- one that requires urgent intervention before more lives are lost.