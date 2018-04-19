This model reveals the dirty secret behind Instagram photos

April 19, 2018 07:46 IST

See how Chessie King is making people appreciate their flaws and imperfect bodies.

London-based presenter Chessie Kingg was once a victim of Instagram and cyberbullying.

Whenever she posted a photograph, people would immediately find a way to body shame her --'Too fatty' 'too ugly' 'too thin.'

Initially, it bothered Chessie, but eventually, she figured out that no matter how hard you tried, you can never satisfy everyone.

So, she started editing her photographs to mock at trollers and show them that she had triumphed.

She wanted to show the world that "Instagram is a perfection trap" and you musn't let it affect who you are.

Chessie partnered with Cybersmile, a vlog that deals with cyberbulling and released a powerful video. Her message was loud and clear: "Each one is different. Embrace your flaws. Love your body."

In her appeal to her 3 lakh plus followers on Instagram, she says: "If we changed our body for every troll, listened to every cyber bully, we would be monsters."

Take a look at these photographs from her Instagram and the messages behind each of them:

"Instagram can be so encouraging and inspiring but it's also a 'perfection’ trap 95 per cent of the time and it can be so unhealthy and it still effects me.

"I want you to be able relate to me and look at my body and know it’s achievable. I want you to see me and know I look exactly the same in real life as I do on here.

"Sending allllll my love to anyone that’s compared themselves to another human today or wished they looked like that person on Instagram.

"You’re beautiful, in your own unique way" All photographs: Kind courtesy Chessie King/Instagram

"What size are you?" I get asked this most days and my answer is "anything from a UK size 8 to a 14".

"These photos were taken just minutes apart.

"The leggings on the left are a Large, the leggings on the right are a Small. Different brands.

"Both sizes are healthy and beautiful, there is no right or wrong. One of the biggest things I've learnt and want to share with YOU is that size does NOT matter.

"One of my favourite quotes and something you can take with you when you’re struggling "It's not about the size you wear but the way you wear your size"

"It infuriates me to see ‘you’re too fat to wear those trousers’ on a recent post of mine.

"When I was the size I was in the left photo I had people telling me I was ‘too thin’ and ‘needing feeding up’. It is unacceptable either way, ‘too thin’ or ‘too fat’

"I use my platform to support girls and guys from all ages, I share my stories, I tell my journey and I try to help people.

"Let’s put an end to this and let’s start talking more positively about the qualities in someone that actually mean something. What about calling someone kind, loving, brave, clever...?"

There are days when King feels bloated and she has no qualms showing or talking about it.

"I was going through my recently deleted folder ready to 'delete all' but saw the right photo and recovered it.

"I felt this sense of guilt that I'd deleted it and posted the left one.

"A year ago I would've been left feeling so unhappy by how I look on the right and deleted it forever like it never happened.

"But it was a huge reminder for me today that Instagram can be such a 'perfection trap'"

"I can change my body in 2 seconds, from the left photo to the right and in both, I feel good.

"I know I train consistently, I know I fuel myself well, I know it's okay to let my belly out when I'm sitting down next to the pool.

"SO... long term/life plan:

• Educate yourself, that doesn't mean doing a personal training course, that means learning about yourself, how to train and how to eat.

• Do your own research, your own body is your best friend, explore it

• Find a class you love and look forward to, find a PT that works you hard but looks after you, find a friend that gives you that little boost of motivation when you need it... find things that work for YOU! "Tonight, do one thing for me and let your belly release, embrace it, give it a little jiggle.