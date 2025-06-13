Survey Flags Social Media Misinformation About Periods

While a majority of Indian women consider social media a good source of information on menstruation, very few rely on it during menstrual emergencies, a recent survey said.

The findings are part of the 10th annual edition of the everteen Menstrual Hygiene Survey, released ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

72.4 per cent of respondents were in the 19 to 35 age group and 76.6 per cent had completed graduation or higher education.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaboompics.com/Pexels

The survey states that while around 71.6 per cent of women believe that social media offers adequate information about menstruation, only 11.5 per cent rely on it as their primary source during menstrual emergencies.

The fact that more than two-thirds of women in India are relying on social media as a source of information shows that influencers and bloggers are doing a fabulous job in creating awareness about menstrual hygiene, Chirag Pan, CEO of PAN Healthcare, said.

However, they have an even bigger responsibility in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. It is imperative that the social media community builds viewer trust through accurate, fact-based and verified information, he added.

Several women reported encountering misleading or harmful information online.

One recurring example was the false claim that delayed periods indicate Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). Others reported being advised to consume lemonade or coffee for period pain, which only worsened their symptoms.

Some respondents came across inaccurate home remedies, while others saw misinformation suggesting exercise during periods could harm the body -- a notion that contradicts scientific evidence supporting light-to-moderate physical activity to relieve menstrual cramps and improve mood.

Hariom Tyagi, CEO of Wet and Dry Personal Care, the makers of everteen, said the survey highlights a significant awareness gap.

"It is evident from our survey that while several women are searching, there is a lack of awareness on safe and effective solutions for menstrual cramps," he said.

As many as 41.5 per cent of women reported not using any form of pain relief during menstruation, despite 82.7 per cent experiencing mild to severe pain.

Only 5.5 per cent were aware of the benefits of menstrual cramp roll-ons as an alternative to painkillers, which are used by 14.2 per cent of respondents, Tyagi said.

Women also noted the prevalence of social media content reinforcing menstrual taboos and myths such as beliefs that menstrual blood is impure, that women should not visit religious places during periods or that touching pickles or fermented foods can spoil them.

Other misleading claims included not washing hair during periods, avoiding white-coloured foods like milk and curd and misconceptions such as light flow indicating infertility or that women cannot get pregnant during menstruation.

Some posts falsely claimed that tampons could stretch intimate parts or instilled fear about using menstrual cups.

Another trend highlighted in the survey was the rising adoption of disposable period panties (5.7 per cent), which have overtaken menstrual cups (4.7 per cent) and tampons (1.6 per cent) in popularity.

Sanitary pads remained the most widely used menstrual hygiene product, with 87.8 per cent of respondents preferring them.

The survey covered 1,152 women across India, including from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.