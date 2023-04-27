Is Period Sex Safe?

If you're not comfortable with the idea of period sex, there are other ways to be intimate with your partner, such as cuddling or kissing, suggests gynaecologist Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj.

What is period sex? Is it safe?

Period sex is a topic that is often considered taboo, but it's a natural and normal part of a woman's menstrual cycle.

Despite the stigma surrounding it, many couples choose to engage in sexual activity during menstruation. However, it's important to know what it entails, whether it's safe, and the dos and don'ts for young couples.

In this article, we will discuss the ins and outs of period sex, including its safety, the potential discomforts and some tips for young couples looking to try it out.

By understanding what you need to know, you can make informed decesions about your sexual health and well-being.

What is period sex?

Before we move on to learn more about this, let us first get to know what is period sex.

Period sex as the name suggests is the act of engaging in sexual activity during a woman's menstrual cycle.

It includes vaginal sex, oral sex, or any other sexual activity that involves genital contact.

Some couples may feel uncomfortable with the idea of period sex, while others may find it pleasurable or even more intimate.

Is it safe to have sex during your periods?

Yes, period sex is generally safe for most couples. However, it's important to keep a few things in mind to minimise the risk of infection or discomfort.

Firstly, it's important to use protection, such as a condom, to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

During menstruation, the cervix is slightly open, which can increase the risk of infection.

Additionally, menstrual blood can carry STIs, so using a condom can help protect both partners.

Secondly, it's important to communicate with your partner and make sure you're both comfortable with the idea of period sex.

If one partner is uncomfortable, it's best to wait until they feel more comfortable before engaging in sexual activity.

A few important things to keep in mind

Do communicate with your partner: It's important to talk openly and honestly with your partner about your feelings and preferences regarding period sex. Communication is key to a healthy and satisfying sexual relationship.

Do use protection: As mentioned earlier, it's important to use protection, such as a condom, to reduce the risk of STIs and infection.

Do try different positions: It's a good idea to try different positions to find what works best for you and your partner. Some positions may be more comfortable during menstruation than others. Additionally, it's important to clean up after period sex to avoid staining sheets or clothing.

Do practice good hygiene: It's essential to maintain good hygiene during menstruation to reduce the risk of infection. Both partners should wash their hands and genital area before and after sexual activity.

Now that you know what all you need to do while you have sex during your menstrual cycle, let us clear your doubts around the don'ts.

Don't have sex if you're not comfortable: If one partner is uncomfortable with the idea of period sex, it's best to wait until they feel more comfortable before engaging in sexual activity.

Don't expect it to be the same as non-menstrual sex: Menstruation can change the texture, scent, and amount of vaginal discharge, which can affect sexual activity. Be open to trying new things and adjusting to the changes.

Don't forget about clean-up: It's important to clean up after period sex to avoid staining sheets or clothing. Both partners can take turns cleaning up and disposing of any sanitary products.

Don't shame or stigmatise: Menstruation is a natural and normal process, and it's important to avoid stigmatising or shaming your partner for their menstrual cycle.

In addition to these dos and don'ts, there are couple of more things to keep in mind when it comes to period sex.

Menstruation can cause cramps and discomfort, so it's important to be aware of your partner's comfort levels and to be gentle during sexual activity.

Plus, menstruation can also lead to a decrease in lubrication, so it's important to use a water-based lubricant to reduce discomfort or pain.

Some couples may prefer to have sex in the shower or bath, which can help with clean-up and reduce the mess.

If you're not comfortable with the idea of period sex, there are other ways to be intimate with your partner, such as cuddling or kissing.

Having sex during periods has a few upsides as well.

First and foremost, it can provide relief from menstrual cramps. Orgasms release endorphins, which act as natural painkillers, and can help ease the discomfort associated with menstrual cramps.

Another benefit is that it can help regulate your menstrual cycle. Sex during your period can help flush out the uterus, which may help shorten the duration of your period and make it more regular.

Additionally, having sex during your period can also help reduce the risk of developing certain gynecological conditions such as endometriosis and uterine fibroids.

Sex during your period can also increase intimacy and emotional connection with your partner.

Many couples report feeling closer and more connected after engaging in sexual activity during this time.

It can also help break down taboos and myths surrounding menstruation and encourage open communication about sexuality and reproductive health.

Period sex is a natural and normal part of a woman's menstrual cycle, and many couples choose to engage in sexual activity during this time.

If you are one of the many couples who choose to indulge getting intimate during your monthly cycle, it's important to communicate openly with your partner, use protection, practice good hygiene, and be aware of your partner's comfort levels.

While it may not be for everyone, period sex can be a pleasurable and intimate experience for some couples.

Remember to be respectful and understanding of your partner's preferences and comfort levels, and to avoid stigmatising or shaming menstruation.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj is a gynecologist, obstetrician and IVF Expert at Nurture IVF Centre, Delhi.

