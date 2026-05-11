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Summer Recipe: Mayuri's Ragi Ambali

By PRATIBHA KUMARI SINGH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 12:36 IST

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Folks in rural South India, especially Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, have their selection of summer drinks so they stay cool and energised through scorching summers.

Could a humble grain-based drink be the secret to better digestion and sustained energy? And what if you could make it at home in just a few minutes?

Ragi Ambali easily fits the bill. Traditional. Nourishing. A drink that's as refreshing as it is wholesome.

K Mayuri shares her recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh and promises: "After drinking Ragi Ambali, you won't feel hungry for about one or two hours."

It's incredibly easy to prepare and requires just two main ingredients: Ragi powder and yoghurt.

Ragi Ambali

Photograph: K Mayuri for Rediff

Ragi Ambali

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp ragi powder
  • ½ cup yoghurt or 1 cup buttermilk
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • 1 small onion, chopped, optional
  • ½ green chilly, chopped, optional
  • Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, optional
  • Water

Method

  • In a bowl, add the ragi flour and a little water.
    Whisk well to avoid lumps.
    Keep aside
  • Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat and add the ragi mixture to it.
    Cook over low heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and becomes glossy, about 7-8 minutes.
    Take off heat and cool.
    Once cooled, add the yoghurt and whisk to get a smooth, drinkable consistency.
    Now add the salt and optional ingredients like onion, chilly and green coriander.
  • Chill and serve cold

Editor's Note: Stir continuously while cooking to avoid lumps.
You can ferment the cooked ragi overnight as it is said provide extra gut benefits.
Adjust thickness by adding water or buttermilk.

 
PRATIBHA KUMARI SINGH

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