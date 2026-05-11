Summer Recipe: Mayuri's Ragi Ambali

Folks in rural South India, especially Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, have their selection of summer drinks so they stay cool and energised through scorching summers.
Could a humble grain-based drink be the secret to better digestion and sustained energy? And what if you could make it at home in just a few minutes?
Ragi Ambali easily fits the bill. Traditional. Nourishing. A drink that's as refreshing as it is wholesome.
K Mayuri shares her recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh and promises: "After drinking Ragi Ambali, you won't feel hungry for about one or two hours."
It's incredibly easy to prepare and requires just two main ingredients: Ragi powder and yoghurt.
Ragi Ambali
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp ragi powder
- ½ cup yoghurt or 1 cup buttermilk
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- 1 small onion, chopped, optional
- ½ green chilly, chopped, optional
- Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, optional
- Water
Method
- In a bowl, add the ragi flour and a little water.
Whisk well to avoid lumps.
Keep aside
- Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat and add the ragi mixture to it.
Cook over low heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and becomes glossy, about 7-8 minutes.
Take off heat and cool.
Once cooled, add the yoghurt and whisk to get a smooth, drinkable consistency.
Now add the salt and optional ingredients like onion, chilly and green coriander.
- Chill and serve cold
Editor's Note: Stir continuously while cooking to avoid lumps.
You can ferment the cooked ragi overnight as it is said provide extra gut benefits.
Adjust thickness by adding water or buttermilk.