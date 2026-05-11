Summer Recipe: Mayuri's Ragi Ambali

Folks in rural South India, especially Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, have their selection of summer drinks so they stay cool and energised through scorching summers.

Could a humble grain-based drink be the secret to better digestion and sustained energy? And what if you could make it at home in just a few minutes?

Ragi Ambali easily fits the bill. Traditional. Nourishing. A drink that's as refreshing as it is wholesome.

K Mayuri shares her recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh and promises: "After drinking Ragi Ambali, you won't feel hungry for about one or two hours."

It's incredibly easy to prepare and requires just two main ingredients: Ragi powder and yoghurt.

Photograph: K Mayuri for Rediff

Ragi Ambali

Serves: 1

Ingredients

3 tbsp ragi powder

½ cup yoghurt or 1 cup buttermilk

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

1 small onion, chopped, optional

½ green chilly, chopped, optional

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, optional

Water

Method

In a bowl, add the ragi flour and a little water.

Whisk well to avoid lumps.

Keep aside

Whisk well to avoid lumps. Keep aside Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat and add the ragi mixture to it.

Cook over low heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and becomes glossy, about 7-8 minutes.

Take off heat and cool.

Once cooled, add the yoghurt and whisk to get a smooth, drinkable consistency.

Now add the salt and optional ingredients like onion, chilly and green coriander.

Cook over low heat, stirring continuously, until it thickens and becomes glossy, about 7-8 minutes. Take off heat and cool. Once cooled, add the yoghurt and whisk to get a smooth, drinkable consistency. Now add the salt and optional ingredients like onion, chilly and green coriander. Chill and serve cold

Editor's Note: Stir continuously while cooking to avoid lumps.

You can ferment the cooked ragi overnight as it is said provide extra gut benefits.

Adjust thickness by adding water or buttermilk.