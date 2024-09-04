Bullied children could show a sudden reluctance to go to school.

Pay attention to any changes in their social dynamics such as avoiding certain friends or becoming increasingly isolated, alerts Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO, The Academy School, Pune.

The biggest fear for a parent is knowing that your child is suffering in silence.

Bullying in schools is a big issue which affects several children every year.

When it goes unnoticed or if it is not addressed in time, it may leave emotional scars that can last forever.

Unfortunately, the signs of your child getting bullied aren't always obvious.

Often, children are too afraid or ashamed to speak about it.

As a result, parents may be left in the dark, unaware of the torture their child is enduring.

However, there are hidden signs that can indicate your child is being bullied and, by observing these subtle cues, you can take action to protect and support them.

What are the warning signs?

The signs of bullying can be subtle, yet they can have an extreme impact on a child's emotional and psychological well-being.

As a parent, it's essential to be aware of the common signs.

1. Change in behaviour

One of the most obvious signs is a change in the behaviour or mood of your child.

If your child becomes withdrawn or anxious, it may be a sign that they're struggling with bullying.

2. Injuries, lost and destroyed property

Other signs may include unexplained injuries, lost or destroyed property or frequent head and stomach aches.

Your child may also show changes in their appetite or sleep patterns.

3. Reluctance to go to school

Bullied children could show a sudden reluctance to go to school.

Talk to your child to determine if their excuses for not attending school are genuine.

Pay attention to any changes in their social dynamics, such as avoiding certain friends or becoming increasingly isolated.

4. Feeling alone/lonely

Listen for subtle cues in their conversations, such as random references to problems at school or feelings of being alone or picked on.

By recognising these signs, you can take the first step in addressing the issue and providing your child with the support and protection they need.

How to address the issue of bullying with your child

The most crucial step in helping your child overcome the trauma of bullying is to have an open and honest conversation with them.

It's important to approach the conversation with empathy and a non-judgmental attitude.

Before you start a conversation, it is important to create a safe and comfortable environment where your child feels secure and supported.

While you talk to your child, it is essential to make sure you give your child your undivided attention.

You may begin the conversation by expressing your concerns and letting your child know that you're there to support and listen to them.

Use open-ended questions to encourage your child to share their experiences and feelings, such as "How was your day today?" or "Is everything okay at school?"

Listen carefully to their responses and avoid interrupting or dismissing their concerns.

It's important to validate their emotions and let them know that you believe them.

This way, you'll help your child feel heard, understood and empowered; this will allow them to open up about their struggles with bullying.

How to help your child cope

If your child is being bullied, you must take immediate action to help them cope with the emotional stress and feelings of vulnerability.

The first step is to create a safe and non-judgmental space for your child to open up about their experiences.

Listen attentively to their story and validate their emotions.

Let them know that you believe them and whatever happened is not their fault.

It's important to maintain a calm and empathetic demeanour as your child may feel anxious or ashamed about the situation.

You must always encourage your child to express their feelings and help them identify any triggers or patterns of bullying.

Work with your child to develop a plan to stay safe, such as avoiding certain areas or situations. They can also seek help from a trusted teacher or school counsellor.

Consider taking the help of a personal therapist or a counsellor who specialises in working with children who have been bullied.

This will enable them to express their emotions in a comfortable setting with professional guidance.

It is important for children to be aware that they must stand up against any form of bullying.

By providing a timely, supportive and nurturing environment, you can help your child regain their confidence and develop resilience.

When it comes to bullying, silence can be a dangerous thing.

It's essential for children to understand that speaking up is not only a brave act but a crucial step in putting an end to the suffering.

By immediately reporting incidents to their parents and teachers, children can break the cycle of fear and intimidation that bullies often rely on.

Speaking up fearlessly can also help to prevent the long-term effects of bullying, like anxiety, depression and having low self-esteem.

Parents and teachers must create a safe and non-judgmental environment where children feel comfortable and supported in sharing their experiences and where they can trust that their concerns will be taken seriously.

By encouraging this culture of openness and trust, we can empower children to become their own champions and to stand up against bullying with confidence and courage.