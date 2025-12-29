How To Choose A Nutrient-Rich Diet

rediffGURU Komal Jethmalani, nutritionist and weight loss expert with nearly three decades of experience, explains how you can balance nutrition and health without compromising on taste and tradition.

Do you also get overwhelmed by conversations around good and bad foods?

Are you aware of what the glycaemic index is? What are low-glycaemic foods?

How can you put together a diet that balances nutrition and respecting Indian traditions and eating habits?

Komal Jethmalani, a nutritionist and weight loss expert with nearly three decades of experience, offers personalised recommendations to improve your overall health and wellbeing.

Anonymous: While planning a long-term, healthy diet, how do I balance the need for nutrient variety and glycaemic control along with cultural preferences and traditional Indian meals that are heavy in grains or milk tea?

You can balance glycaemic control and nutrient variety with traditional Indian meals by modifying portion sizes, choosing low-GI ingredients and diversifying your plate with fibre, protein and healthy fats without giving up cultural favourites like grains or milk tea.

Include lentils, legumes and pulses for protein and fibre.

Add leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables and use healthy fats like mustard oil, ghee (in moderation) and nuts.

Healthy swaps can include ragi or oats dosa with sambar and chutney, whole wheat with veggie stuffing, etc.

Narayanan: Can you please suggest a diet chart for me?

I am 67 years old, with an HbA1c of 8.8.

At age 67 with an HbA1c of 8.8, a diabetes-friendly diet should focus on low-glycaemic foods, consistent meal timings and balanced nutrition to help lower blood sugar levels and reduce complications. Limit refined carbs like white rice, maida and sugary snacks.

Choose low-GI foods like millets, legumes and non-starchy vegetables.

Stay well hydrated.

Light walking or yoga after meals helps glucose control.

Include leafy greens (spinach, methi), turmeric and cinnamon, nuts and seeds and whole grains (ragi, oats, barley) and legumes and pulses.

Anonymous: Hello Komal, I've noticed that whenever I'm stressed, I end up overeating -- especially sweets and fried snacks.

I know what's healthy, but I just can't control myself during anxious times.

Could you help me with a structured eating plan or tips that address emotional eating patterns?

Emotional eating is a coping mechanism where food -- especially high-fat, high-sugar comfort foods -- is used to soothe stress, anxiety or boredom.

To help you reduce impulsive eating, eat every three to four hours to prevent blood sugar dips that trigger cravings.

Each meal should include protein foods, healthy fats, complex carbs and fibre-rich veggies.

Drink two to three litres of water daily.

Recognise the triggers; eat slowly and don't use screens when you are eating.

Try dates, dark chocolate or fruit with nut butter for sweet carvings and healthy snacks like trail mix, yoghurt, boiled eggs, etc.

