Study In The US: Meet US Univs in India This August

EducationUSA is hosting free Study In The US fairs across India from August 9 to 17 for aspiring undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students interested in studying in the US.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raul Sotomayor/Pexels

EducationUSA, the official source of information for US higher education, will host a nationwide series of eight Study In The US education fairs across India.

The free education fairs are being held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune between August 9 to 17, for aspiring undergraduate, graduate or doctoral students interested in studying in the US.

The initiative provides students and parents a chance to interact directly with official representatives of over 50 accredited US universities and learn about academic opportunities in the United States.

The fairs will also feature expert-led sessions on academic programmes, admission requirements, scholarships and funding options, application processes, campus life and more.

Entry is free and open to the public. Registration is mandatory.

Important dates

Chennai

August 9

Hotel: Hilton

Timing: 2 pm-5 pm

Bengaluru

August 10

Hotel: Hyatt Centric, Hebbal

Timing: 1 pm-5 pm

Hyderabad

August 11

Hotel: ITC Kohenur

Timing: 4.30 pm-7.30 pm

New Delhi

August 12

Hotel: The Lalit

Timing: 6 pm-9 pm

Kolkata

August 13

Hotel: The Park

Timing: 6 pm-9 pm

Ahmedabad

August 15

Hotel: Hyatt Vastrapur

Timing: 2 pm-5 pm

Mumbai

August 16

Hotel: St Regis Mumbai

Timing: 2 pm-5 pm

Pune

August 17

Hotel: Sheraton Grand

Timing: 2 pm-5 pm

For registration and more information, click HERE.

