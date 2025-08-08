Study In The US: Meet US Univs in India This August

EducationUSA is hosting free Study In The US fairs across India from August 9 to 17 for aspiring undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students interested in studying in the US.
EducationUSA, the official source of information for US higher education, will host a nationwide series of eight Study In The US education fairs across India.
The free education fairs are being held in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune between August 9 to 17, for aspiring undergraduate, graduate or doctoral students interested in studying in the US.
The initiative provides students and parents a chance to interact directly with official representatives of over 50 accredited US universities and learn about academic opportunities in the United States.
The fairs will also feature expert-led sessions on academic programmes, admission requirements, scholarships and funding options, application processes, campus life and more.
Entry is free and open to the public. Registration is mandatory.
Important dates
Chennai
August 9
Hotel: Hilton
Timing: 2 pm-5 pm
Bengaluru
August 10
Hotel: Hyatt Centric, Hebbal
Timing: 1 pm-5 pm
Hyderabad
August 11
Hotel: ITC Kohenur
Timing: 4.30 pm-7.30 pm
New Delhi
August 12
Hotel: The Lalit
Timing: 6 pm-9 pm
Kolkata
August 13
Hotel: The Park
Timing: 6 pm-9 pm
Ahmedabad
August 15
Hotel: Hyatt Vastrapur
Timing: 2 pm-5 pm
Mumbai
August 16
Hotel: St Regis Mumbai
Timing: 2 pm-5 pm
Pune
August 17
Hotel: Sheraton Grand
Timing: 2 pm-5 pm
For registration and more information, click HERE.
