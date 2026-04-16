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Recipe: Carrot And Walnut Dip

By REDIFF FOOD
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 12:38 IST

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Carrots are more versatile than you know.

They don't have to always be bound for salads, pulaos and halwas.

Ever had Carrot And Walnut Dip? Go right ahead and give it a shot. Tasty, it packs a crunch and brims with powerful nutrients.

Carrot and Walnut Dip

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Carrot And Walnut Dip

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, diced
  • 400 gm orange carrots, peeled, diced
  • 50 gm butter or a plant-based spread
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp dried Italian herbs
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • 100 gm lightly roasted walnuts, finely chopped
  • 100 gm water
  • Fresh thyme, for garnish
  • Few whole walnuts, roasted, for garnish

Method

  • Heat the butter or spread in a small saucepan over medium heat.
    Sauté the onion, carrots for about 3 minutes.
    Add in the tomato paste and sauté for 2 minutes.
    Now add the Italian herbs, salt, pepper.
    Deglaze by adding the water and simmer for another 3 minutes and take off heat and cool.
  • Finely puree the carrot mixture preferably with a hand blender.
    Stir in the walnuts and puree further.
  • Serve the dip, garnished with the walnuts, thyme, with crackers, roasted pita or on bread.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 
REDIFF FOOD

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