Recipe: Carrot And Walnut Dip

Carrots are more versatile than you know.

They don't have to always be bound for salads, pulaos and halwas.

Ever had Carrot And Walnut Dip? Go right ahead and give it a shot. Tasty, it packs a crunch and brims with powerful nutrients.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Carrot And Walnut Dip

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 onion, diced

400 gm orange carrots, peeled, diced

50 gm butter or a plant-based spread

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp dried Italian herbs

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp black pepper powder

100 gm lightly roasted walnuts, finely chopped

100 gm water

Fresh thyme, for garnish

Few whole walnuts, roasted, for garnish

Method

Heat the butter or spread in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Sauté the onion, carrots for about 3 minutes.

Add in the tomato paste and sauté for 2 minutes.

Now add the Italian herbs, salt, pepper.

Deglaze by adding the water and simmer for another 3 minutes and take off heat and cool.

Sauté the onion, carrots for about 3 minutes. Add in the tomato paste and sauté for 2 minutes. Now add the Italian herbs, salt, pepper. Deglaze by adding the water and simmer for another 3 minutes and take off heat and cool. Finely puree the carrot mixture preferably with a hand blender.

Stir in the walnuts and puree further.

Stir in the walnuts and puree further. Serve the dip, garnished with the walnuts, thyme, with crackers, roasted pita or on bread.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.