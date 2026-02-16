Should You Invest In Silver Now?

Is the parabolic rise in silver running out of steam or just getting started? Ramalingam Kalirajan offers his take on if you should invest in silver now?

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

Use silver only for diversification, not as your main investment

Keep allocation small -- typically between 2% and 5% for most investors

Invest gradually or during price corrections; avoid lump sum buying at peaks

Prefer simple and transparent options like silver ETFs

Review allocation periodically and rebalance if silver grows too large within the portfolio

Most investment mistakes are not caused by lack of knowledge -- but by timing and emotions. Silver today sits right at that intersection. It is neither a safe-haven like gold nor a pure growth asset like equities, yet it is increasingly finding its way into retail portfolios because of its industrial relevance and sharp price movements.

Unlike gold, silver's dual role as an industrial metal and investment asset makes it far more volatile -- and far more misunderstood.

Over the last 18 months, silver prices have risen sharply, leaving investors stuck between two opposing fears -- buying at elevated levels or missing out on a potentially structural shift. Is this rally nearing exhaustion, or is it laying the foundation for a longer-term trend? The answer is not obvious.

This outlook cuts through the narrative-driven noise and presents a structured view of silver as an investment -- covering long-term price behaviour, key demand drivers, risks, practical ways to invest in India, and a disciplined framework for allocating silver within a portfolio.

Why Silver Prices Rise And Fall

Price Behaviour of Silver

Silver is significantly more volatile than gold due to its smaller market size, lower liquidity, and its dual role as both an industrial metal and a store of value.

2008-2011: After the global financial crisis, investors moved towards hard assets. Silver prices in India rose sharply from around Rs 26,000 per kg in 2008 to nearly Rs 61,000 per kg by 2011.

2011-2019: This rally was followed by a prolonged phase of stagnation and decline. Prices remained largely flat for most of the decade, reflecting weak investment demand and global economic stabilisation.

2018-2019: During this period, silver traded in a narrow range around Rs 40,000 per kg, indicating subdued interest and limited momentum.

2020: The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a sharp turnaround. Massive monetary stimulus, supply disruptions, and renewed investor interest led to a surge of over 50% in silver prices.

2021: This was followed by a correction of nearly 10 %, highlighting silver's tendency for sharp pullbacks after strong rallies.

2022-2025: Prices resumed an upward trajectory, supported by strong industrial demand, clean-energy investments, and a weakening rupee. Silver crossed Rs 78,000 per kg in 2023 and continued rising through 2024 and 2025.

Mid-2025: Prices hovered around Rs 1,14,000 per kg, with sharp interim spikes on MCX driven by global cues and currency movements.

Key takeaway: Silver moves in pronounced cycles -- long periods of stagnation are often followed by sudden, powerful rallies. This makes disciplined allocation and rebalancing far more important than attempting to time short-term price movements.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices

Silver prices are shaped by a combination of global and domestic factors:

Industrial demand from sectors such as solar energy, electronics, EVs, and power infrastructure

Investment demand during periods of inflation, currency weakness, or geopolitical uncertainty

US dollar strength, as silver is globally priced in USD

Mining output and supply constraints

Correlation with gold, particularly during risk-off (when investors avoid taking risks) phases

Unlike gold, a large portion of silver demand is non-discretionary, making price movements more sensitive to economic cycles

Industrial Demand: The Structural Tailwind

Silver has evolved into a critical industrial input. Key demand drivers include:

Solar energy: Silver is essential in photovoltaic cells. India's target of 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 is expected to significantly increase silver consumption.

Electric vehicles: Each EV uses substantially more silver than a conventional vehicle due to wiring, sensors, and battery management systems.

Electronics, AI, and data centres: Silver's superior conductivity makes it indispensable.

This industrial dependence positions silver as an “energy transition metal,” supporting long-term demand.

Factors Likely to Influence Prices in 2026

Several macro and structural factors may shape silver prices in 2026:

Potential interest rate cuts by major central banks, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets

Persistent supply deficits, with the silver market expected to remain in deficit for multiple consecutive years

Steady investment demand, supported by ETF inflows and institutional participation

While these factors provide long-term support, short-term price movements will remain volatile.

How Silver Is Taxed

Risks of Investing in Silver

Investors should be aware of the following risks:

High volatility, making silver unsuitable for conservative portfolios

Currency risk, as INR depreciation or appreciation directly impacts domestic prices

Regulatory and mining risks, including environmental norms and geopolitical issues

Limited domestic investment options, necessitating ETFs or global exposure for diversification

Silver requires disciplined allocation and clear role definition within a portfolio.

Silver Buying Strategy: Long-Term Discipline Over Short-Term Timing

Silver prices tend to rise during periods of global uncertainty, currency weakness, and accommodative monetary policy. However, buying at record highs increases short-term risk.

A more practical approach is to treat long-term holding itself as the tactical strategy. Instead of reacting to daily price movements or chasing rallies at record highs, investors should focus on gradual accumulation and disciplined positioning across market cycles.

Long-term investors should prefer staggered investments or buy during corrections.

Short-term traders must be cautious, as volatility can intensify rapidly.

Silver should be viewed as a diversification tool rather than a primary wealth-building asset.

Ways to Invest in Silver

Common investment routes include:

Physical silver (coins and bars): Suitable for long-term holding but involves storage and insurance costs.

Silver ETFs/FoF: Offer liquidity, transparency, and ease of trading without physical storage concerns.

Commodity futures: Appropriate only for experienced investors with higher risk tolerance.

For most retail investors, silver ETFs offer a cost-efficient, liquid, and regulated way to gain exposure without the storage and security challenges of physical silver.

Taxation of Silver

Physical silver attracts 3% GST at the time of purchase.

Silver ETFs/FoFs are taxed as non-equity mutual funds.

Silver taxation varies based on the investment route and holding period, making post-tax returns an important consideration for long-term investors.

Redemption Instrument Holding Period Units acquired before April 01, 2023 Units acquired on or after April 01, 2023 Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Short-Term Capital Gains Tax Long-Term Capital Gains Tax Units redeemed between July 23, 2024 and March 31, 2025 Silver ETF 12 Months Investor's Income Tax Slab Rate 12.50% Investor's Income Tax Slab Rate Investor's Income Tax Slab Rate Silver ETF FOF 24 Months Units redeemed after March 31, 2025 Silver ETF 12 Months Investor's Income Tax Slab Rate 12.50% Investor's Income Tax Slab Rate 12.50% Silver ETF FOF 24 Months

Understanding post-tax returns is essential before allocating capital.

How Much Should You Invest in Silver

Portfolio Allocation Perspective

Suggested allocation ranges:

Conservative investors (near retirement or risk-averse):

Limit silver exposure to 0%-3% of the overall portfolio.

Focus on capital preservation; silver is optional rather than essential.

Moderate investors (long-term goals with balanced risk):

Allocate around 2%-5% to silver.

This range offers diversification benefits without materially increasing volatility.

Aggressive investors (comfortable with price swings):

Exposure may go up to 5%-10%, but should not exceed this level.

Higher allocation requires discipline and regular review.

Silver should never form a core portfolio allocation. It is best treated as a satellite asset within the broader commodity bucket, alongside gold.

Regular rebalancing is necessary to prevent silver's volatility from distorting portfolio risk.

Final Insights

Silver's importance in clean energy, electrification, and technology is real -- and it is growing. But markets do not reward stories alone. They reward patience, positioning, and perspective. Silver's history reminds us that powerful rallies are often followed by long silences, testing not just portfolios, but investor temperament.

The real risk with silver is not volatility -- it is misuse. Treated as a shortcut to wealth, it disappoints. Used thoughtfully, in measured proportions alongside equities and fixed income, it plays a quiet but valuable role in diversification. The goal is not to predict silver's next move, but to ensure that whatever it does, your financial plan remains intact.

In investing, restraint is often more powerful than conviction. Silver can add shine to a portfolio -- but only when guided by discipline, moderation, and the patience to let long-term strategy outweigh short-term noise.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.