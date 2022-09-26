7 Tips To Lower Your Blood Pressure

The less hours you sleep, the higher your blood pressure will rise, cautions Ayurveda expert Dr Pooja Kohli.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

High blood pressure (Hypertension) is a severe medical condition that, if not treated promptly, can gravely harm the heart, stiffen the arteries, reduce the oxygen and blood flow to the heart, and lead to heart strokes and breathlessness.

When blood and oxygen circulation in the body is disrupted, the kidney and brain may also suffer extensive damage.

According to a World Health Organisation report, hypertension is a significant contributor to premature death worldwide, affecting over 1.28 billion adults.

While traditional high blood pressure prescription drugs have serious health consequences, one can also opt for natural and holistic alternatives through Ayurveda.

In Ayurveda, any treatment is based on the notion that good health tends to come from a healthy balance of psyche, body, and spirit.

According to Ayurveda, hypertension is caused by an imbalance in the Vata dosha of the body. Among its many causes are:

Inadequate sleep

Overweight

Sedentary behaviour

Stress

Overindulgence in oily, salty, heavy, and non-vegetarian food items

Consumption of chemically treated foods

Tobacco, smoking, alcohol consumption, and other addictions

High blood pressure or heart disease in the family

Changing your lifestyle and dietary habits may help you manage hypertension.

Here's a list of changes you can make in your day-to-day life to lower hyper tension:

1. Physical activity

It is critical to incorporate regular exercise and sleep into your daily routine.

Along with any medication, it is important to incorporate physical fitness and regular physical activity in your schedule. '

Meditation and specific yoga asanas such as shavasana (corpse pose), pranayama (a breathing technique), anulom-vilomma (controlled breathing), mayurasana (peacock pose), shirshasana (headstand), and others play an essential role in reducing hypertension and restoring system balance.

2. Meditation and deep breathing

Even simple breath consciousness and mindfulness is exceptionally beneficial to lower your blood pressure.

While exercise is healthy, excessive physical activity and stress can be detrimental to hypertension patients.

Multitasking may be good but it's more important to plan your day with periodic times and breaks.

3. Prioritise sleeping early

The less hours you sleep, the higher your blood pressure will rise.

If you want to keep your blood pressure in check, staying awake late at night is not recommended.

4. Early and light dinner

In order to restore circadian rhythm, you must keep your dinner light.

Do not sleep immediately following a meal because the body requires time to break down the food and metabolise the nutrients.

Allow at least three to four hours between eating and falling asleep.

5. Watch your diet

Your meals should be well-balanced and portioned out.

To stay hydrated and balance the Vata dosha, avoid binge eating and drink plenty of water regularly.

6. Detox

Natural therapeutic approaches such as panchakarma and virechana will help in getting rid of metabolic toxins from the body that clog blood vessels, thereby restoring plasma health and cardiac function.

7. Ayurvedic herbs

Medicated laxatives effectively cleanse and balance the colon.

For example the bark of Arjuna tree has sturdy cardioprotective properties that safeguard and strengthen the cardiac muscle. As a result, it keeps plaque from forming in the blood vessels.

Sarpagandha is another effective ayurvedic medicine for hypertension relief that contains numerous phytonutrients as well as antihypertensive properties.

It aids in the relaxation of constricted blood vessels, the regulation of blood flow, and the reduction of heart pressure.

For a lot of patients, modern medicine's anti-hypertensive properties have side effects and withdrawal symptoms, due to which patients may lose body minerals and become grumpy all day.

However, by following some of these simple tips and habits, you may be able to lead a healthy lifestyle and also significantly bring down your blood pressure.

Dr Pooja Kohli is a post-graduate in Ayurvedic medicine with a specialisation in Kaya Chikitsa, a branch of Ayurveda. She currently serves as vice president of HempStreet, a research to retail venture in the Ayurvedic cannabis sector.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.