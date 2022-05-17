Hypertension Day: 5 Changes To Lower BP

Cut back on salt intake and just watch your blood pressure fall, advises Dr Sameer Gupta, cardiologist and director, Umkal Hospital, Gurugram.

Hypertension is one of the most common lifestyle disorders affecting young and old alike.

On May 17, World Hypertension Day, the idea is to measure your blood pressure and keep it under check.

If you have high blood pressure or hypertension, you will need to make a few healthy changes in your lifestyle.

Adopting these simple modifications will not only help you control your blood pressure, but may also bring down the number of medicines you intake.

1. Adopt a DASH diet

This diet is specifically designed to beat hypertension which promotes the consumption of a diet rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low fat dairy.

Features of DASH Diet

Dash Diet's objective is to lower sodium content from the diet. Sodium intake should be limited to 1,500 milligrams -- about 2/3 teaspoons of salt a day.

Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes, and low fat dairy rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium should be included in the plan.

Alcohol and caffeine consumption should be moderate.

Refer the table below for details on DASH Diet

2. It's time to lose some weight

Your weight affects your blood pressure significantly making it crucial to maintain a healthy weight.

For effective weight loss and long lasting benefits, it is advised to take small steps. Losing 1/2 to 1 pound (500 gm) a week is sufficient.

Your weight is directly linked with your health. Obesity can lead to diseases like diabetes, fatty liver, stroke, and even some types of cancer.

3. Lower your sodium intake

Cut back on salt intake and just watch your blood pressure fall.

Curbing sodium from your diet is the key to maintaining your blood pressure at a healthy level.

Tips to reduce sodium intake

Use herbs, spices, and salt-free seasoning blends in cooking.

Choose ready-to-eat breakfast cereals that are low in sodium.

Use fresh poultry, fish, and lean meat, rather than canned or processed types.

Rinse canned foods, such as tuna, to remove sodium content.

Buy fresh, plain frozen, or canned 'with no salt added' vegetables.

Cook rice, pasta, and hot cereal without salt. Avoid instant or flavoured rice, pasta, and cereal mixes, which usually have added salt.

Choose 'convenience' foods that are low in sodium. Cut back on frozen dinners, pizza, packaged mixes, canned soups or broths, and salad dressings -- these often have a lot of sodium.

4. Let's get moving, let's exercise

Thirty minutes of regular exercise boosts your energy, and is a great way to ease stress and feel better.

An active mind and body is a great indicator of a healthy lifestyle.

Less stress also means your blood pressure is under check.

5. Cut down on alcohol

While moderate consumption of alcohol may or may not gradually harm your health, binge drinking can be a major cause of hypertension in young adults.

In order to maintain blood pressure at a healthy level, you need to limit alcohol consumption to no more than two drinks a day, if you are a male and to only a drink, if you are a female.

Some of you may find it difficult to incorporate these changes too fast. But these are simple habits that will totally transform your life.

With these lifestyle modifications, you'll be able to manage your blood pressure like a pro.

With a healthy lifestyle, you may also reach a stage where you don't need to take any medication. However, you will need to consult a medical expert.

