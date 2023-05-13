Selfie With Mom

Special messages from our readers for their loving mothers.

Anju Setpal and her mom Veena Phulwani in Goa.

'If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love,' says Anju quoting singer Stevie Wonder.

'Love you meri pyaari maa always. I pray to the Almighty to give you the longest, healthiest and happiest life.'

Aahana and Ananya Dubey from Indore with their beautiful mom Neha.

Aditya and Abhishek, 12, who lost their mom Sangeeta Raju Mittal in 2021, made a card for her on the occasion of Mother's Day. Twins, 12, who lost their mom Sangeeta Raju Mittal in 2021, made a card for her on the occasion of Mother's Day.

