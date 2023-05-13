News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Selfie With Mom

Selfie With Mom

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
May 13, 2023 10:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Special messages from our readers for their loving mothers.

Send us a picture of you with your mom, tell us what she means to you, and we'll publish it on Rediff.com.

Anju Setpal and her mom Veena Phulwani in Goa.
'If love is as sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love,' says Anju quoting singer Stevie Wonder.
'Love you meri pyaari maa always. I pray to the Almighty to give you the longest, healthiest and happiest life.'

 

Aahana and Ananya Dubey from Indore with their beautiful mom Neha.

 

Twins Aditya and Abhishek, 12, who lost their mom Sangeeta Raju Mittal in 2021, made a card for her on the occasion of Mother's Day.

This Mother's Day, we want you to send us a selfie of you and your mom together. Or if that is not possible, find a treasured photo of your mom and send it to us to post to make her feel loved and special.

E-mail the photograph to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject line: Selfie With Mom) along with your name, your mother's name and location. We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Related News: Mother, selfie with mom
COMMENT
Print this article
Selfie With Mom: Send Us Your Pics!
Selfie With Mom: Send Us Your Pics!
Neha Dhupia's Mommy Magic!
Neha Dhupia's Mommy Magic!
Meet the POWER MOMS of Bollywood
Meet the POWER MOMS of Bollywood
Kumaraswamy leads, son trails in K'taka polls
Kumaraswamy leads, son trails in K'taka polls
Unstoppable, tweets Congress with video of only Rahul
Unstoppable, tweets Congress with video of only Rahul
'Suryakumar was brilliant; he played smartly'
'Suryakumar was brilliant; he played smartly'
Is Jawan Inspired By Money Heist?
Is Jawan Inspired By Money Heist?

More like this

Model Moms With Their Greatest Pride

Model Moms With Their Greatest Pride

Mother's Day Recipe: Basundi

Mother's Day Recipe: Basundi

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances