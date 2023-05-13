Special messages from our readers for their loving mothers.
Send us a picture of you with your mom, tell us what she means to you, and we'll publish it on Rediff.com.
This Mother's Day, we want you to send us a selfie of you and your mom together. Or if that is not possible, find a treasured photo of your mom and send it to us to post to make her feel loved and special.
E-mail the photograph to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject line: Selfie With Mom) along with your name, your mother's name and location. We'll feature the best responses on Rediff.com.