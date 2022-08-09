Sameera Reddy LOVES Her Curves

Sameera Reddy is 'imperfectly perfect' and loves every inch of her body.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sameera Reddy/Instagram

She's an actor. A model. And mom to two lovely children, Nyra and Hans.

Sameera Reddy, who has always been curvy, is proud of her body and celebrates all its so-called imperfections.

'I love my body. I am kind to my body,' she shared in an honest post over social media, posing in a yellow checked romper paired with a denim jacket.

'I wasted years worried about what the world thought of me. It took me so long to get here and I am grateful.

'I have never been more comfortable in front of the camera with my cellulite and curves.

'Bodies change, and we need to be more understanding and work towards a healthy, happy one,' she added, asking people to not be so hard on themselves. 'Work positively on what you have, not what's expected.'

Sameera's post has been met with a lot of love from her followers, who have been supporting her through her fitness journey.

She started documenting and discussing her weight loss in March 2021 -- she wanted to go from 92 kg to 73 kg, which she achieved successfully in less than a year.

The actress, who has been fat-shamed even as she was struggling with post-partum depression, has never refrained from publicly discussing her weight issues.

'It's a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don't keep up,' she says. 'But the key is to be fearless.'

Scroll down to take a look at her body-positive pics -- they are proof that there's no one definition of being beautiful.

IMAGE: Sameera's pictures are a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

IMAGE: As candid as it can get! The 43-year-old actress flaunts her greys and make-up free face.

IMAGE: Loving herself just the way she is.