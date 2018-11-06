Must-read! Ankita Konwar's adorable message on Milind Soman's birthday

November 06, 2018 11:36 IST

This is how Ankita Konwar wished Milind Soman who turned 53.

Photographs: Courtesy Ankita Konwar/Instagram

Milind Soman turned 53 on Sunday, and his wife Ankita Konwar found an adorable way to wish the birthday boy.

Taking to Instagram to post a message for him, she wrote: 'Sometimes I wonder how did we exist without each other for so long?

'But may be we were just dreaming.

'And those fancy dreams could never be of our pleasure as we were longing for each other.

'But now that we have found us,

'Let's celebrate each day for our awakened souls,

'In love, drunk, dream if we must,

'But only of each other.'

'Happy birthday my soulmate!' she added.

'Today, tomorrow and forever be ours.'

Milind, who brought in his birthday with Ankita in Greece, replied to her post saying, 'Forever'.