6 Times India Made History At Miss World

As India's Nandini Gupta enters the penultimate stretch of the 72nd Miss World pageant, let's revisit the landmark women and moments from India's Miss World history.

Miss World is one of the oldest international pageants in history.

Back then it was known as Festival Bikini Contest and Sweden's Kiki Hakansson was the first woman to win the title in 1951.

Fifteen years later, India entered the contest and won its first ever title in 1966, creating world history.

Since then, Indian women have participated in the contest every year and bagged the international title six times, showcasing grace, eloquence and global appeal.

As India's Nandini Gupta advances to the quarter finals of the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad this year, here's tracing India's remarkable journey on the Miss World stage.

1. Reita Faria (1966)

IMAGE: India's first Miss World, Reita Faria. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reita Faria Powell

Reita Faria was a trailblazer who made history when she became the first Indian and the first Asian to win the Miss World crown in November 1996.

Unlike many who pursued entertainment and films, Reita continued studying medicine and staying away from the limelight.

She completed her MBBS from the Grant Medical College in Mumbai and moved to Ireland where she currently resides.

You can read Reita's inspiring story HERE.

2. Aishwarya Rai (1994)

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai was 21 when she was crowned Miss World. Photograph: Kind courtesy Miss India Organisation/Instagram

1994 was the golden year of pageantry for India.

Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World and Sushmita Sen clinched Miss Universe.

At the competition, which was held in Sun City, South Africa, Aishwarya won two subtitles -- Miss Photogenic and Miss World Continental Queen of Beauty, Asia and Oceania.

For the final question round, Aishwarya was asked: 'What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?'

She replied, 'The Miss World pageant gives young women like me a platform to show what we believe in, the direction we choose to take, the kind of person we are. I think a Miss World should be someone who is sensitive, understanding, compassionate -- someone who is the best ambassador for the cause she believes in. And I would do my best to be that kind of Miss World.'

After winning the title, Aishwarya transitioned from modelling to films, marking her debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar opposite Mohanlal.

3. Diana Hayden (1997)

IMAGE: Diana Hayden, 24, was crowned Miss World in 1997 in Seychelles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Hayden/Instagram

The third Indian to win the crown, Diana Hayden rose from humble beginnings to make it to the top.

The Hyderabad beauty worked in PR before she took up modelling and qualified for Miss World.

Diana is the only Indian beauty queen to have won three sub-titles at the pageant -- Miss World-Asia and Oceania; Miss Photogenic and Spectacular Swimwear.

During the QnA round, Diana was asked, 'Why do you want to become Miss World? She replied: 'I draw inspiration from a famous writer and poet, William Butler Yeats, who once wrote, 'With dreams begin responsibility.' Well for me, this title is that dream and the responsibility it brings, I cherish that in a small way I could make a difference and help the dreams of others. Thank you.'

Diana Hayden recalls her journey HERE.

4. Yukta Mookhey (1999)

IMAGE: The 6 foot tall Yukta Mookhey won Miss World in 1999. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yukta Mookhey/Instagram

Born in Mulund, a suburb in Mumbai, and raised in Dubai, Yukta Mookhey rode the '90s wave and brought back the Miss World crown for the fourth time.

In the QnA round, she was asked if she could be anyone in the world who would she want to be.

Choosing Audrey Hepburn as her inspiration, Yukta explained 'It was her inner beauty, compassion and her aura. The calm that she had inside her reflected.'



Twenty-five years after she won the crown, Yukta recalled her journey for Rediff; you can read all about it HERE.

5. Priyanka Chopra (2000)

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra was one of the youngest Miss Worlds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, a dusky 18 year old, inspired the hopes and dreams of several young girls by winning the crown in 2000.

Interestingly, the same year, Lara Dutta won Miss Universe and Dia Mirza was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International.

In the final QnA round, Priyanka was asked, 'Who do you think is the most successful woman living today and why?'

Priyanka instantly picked Mother Teresa.

Though her answer was technically wrong, Priyanka reasoned with clarity and confidence, a hallmark of legacy she continues to uphold to date.

She said, 'There are a lot of people that I admire but one of the most successful women I think is Mother Teresa, who's not with us anymore, but still her work and her life and the way she has led her life is a great inspiration and I think she's been the most successful woman so far.'

As an international celebrity, Priyanka took her fame beyond the competition to become a successful actor, producer, entrepreneur and UNICEF ambassador.

6. Manushi Chhillar (2017)

IMAGE: Manushi Chillar celebrates after winning Miss World in 2017. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

After a dry run of 17 years, Manushi Chhillar, a medical student, brought the Miss World crown to India in 2017.

She also won the Head-to-Head Challenge round and was a co-winner of Beauty With A Purpose competition that year.

When quizzed 'Which profession should receive the highest salary in the world?' Manushi said, 'Since I am very close to my mother, I think that a mother deserves the highest respect. When you talk about salary, I don't think it's just about cash but the love and respect that you give to someone. My mother has been the biggest inspiration in my life. All mothers, they just sacrifice so much for their kids. So I believe the profession which deserves the highest salary, respect and love should be of a mother.'

After winning the title, she visited several villages to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and eventually chose to act in films.