Scared Before Your Wedding Day?

It is normal for brides and grooms to get pre-wedding jitters, says rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an urban matchmaking platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Your wedding date is fixed.

The invites have been sent already. Your trousseau has arrived.

Everyone around you is bursting with excitement.

But you can feel a storm building inside of you.

Pre-wedding anxiety is real, says rediffGURU Shalini Singh, dating coach and founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service for urban Indians living in India and overseas.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

Anonymous: I'm a 30-year-old male. I'm in an arranged marriage process.

I have been talking to the girl for three weeks and we are having our roka (engagement ceremony) next week.

I'm feeling more tense and confused than excited.

The girl is really excited but me not so much.

I haven't been social much in my life. I had very few friends and no relationships.

I'm getting anxious about our future.

First, you need to breathe.

It's okay if you have not been in any relationship before.

It is absolutely fine to have just a few friends.

Having said this, we hope these are good friends.

About pre-wedding anxiety, you must know that there is nothing for you to fear.

Yes, one does get anxious (ahead of their own wedding) as no one has any clue about it.

So invest in yourself, feel good about your life and invest in your new relationship.

A strong and healthy relationship is a life-changing experience.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE

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