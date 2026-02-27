'My Marriage Ended In A Month But...'

'Sometimes, people regret separation and divorce and living apart helps them gain a different perspective with which to evaluate their decisions,' says rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

When marriages end in mutual divorce, couples often feel a mix of emotions.

But how do you react when your ex wants to stay in touch with you?

How do you deal with confusing and conflicting emotions post separation?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, counsels a young man about how he can control his emotions.

Anonymous: Hi, my marriage ended one month after the wedding and a mutual divorce was completed without any strong reasons.

My wife went to her home, giving her own reasons like compatibility issues.

In court and during the divorce process, she fully co-operated and we were good friends during the court process as well.

The divorce was completed but now she is in contact with me regularly and calls me almost every day.

From her conversations, it seems she is very much regretting ending the marriage.

I don't know why she is in contact with me.

Please suggest what I need to do.

I am very much confused.

Sometimes, people regret separation and divorce and living apart helps them gain a different perspective with which to evaluate their decisions.

Obviously, there was an issue due to which the marriage ended; the reason may still exist and hence right now there is no question of getting back together until the two of you iron out your differences and work on what ended your marriage.

Take your time to process this event and if you feel that your marriage can have a second chance, do that only if you have healed and understood what went wrong the first time.

Your wife also needs to be in the same place as you in terms of wanting to understand what exactly happened.

Also, you don't exactly need to talk every day and complicate your life.

Breathe, take a pause, and live your life.

