Recipe: Vidhya's Sesame Cucumber Salad

Vidhya Pant's Sesame Cucumber Salad is crunchy, nutty and incredibly easy to make.

The nutty flavour of roasted sesame or til seeds adds a delicious extra to the crispy cucumber salad.

You can peel the cucumber if you prefer, but leaving the skin on gives bite and colour. If you like your salads a bit teekha, up the green chillies, or red chilly flakes.

For a spicy-sweet version, add a spoonful of honey.

Vidhya hails from Ramnagar, in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, but has lived in many places in the length and breadth of India. You can read about the Diwalis she celebrated in Shillong here.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vidhya Pant

Sesame Cucumber Salad

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 cucumbers, diced into small pieces

2 heaped tbsp black til or sesame seeds

½ tsp oil

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

2 green chillies, finely chopped.

Fresh green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro leaves for garnish, optional

Method

Dry roast the sesame seeds in a frying pan or a kadhai over medium heat for 1-2 minutes until fragrant, stirring frequently.

Keep a close eye to prevent burning.

Cool, then grind in a mixer/blender until finely powdered.

Keep aside.

Add the green chillies, diced cucumber, salt.

Stir fry for a few seconds.

Take off heat.

Add the roasted sesame powder.

Mix well.

Add more salt if required.

Transfer to serving bowl.

Garnish with the chopped dhaniya.

Serve straight away, before the salad turns watery.

Vidhya Pant lives in Dehradun.