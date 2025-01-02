Recipe: Vidhya's Hare Tamatar Ki Sabji

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhya Pant

Green Tomato Days are here. You can make them into chutneys or add them to your pasta sauce.

Their soury tomato-ness makes them a winter season treat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jon Sullivan/Wikimedia Commons

In Vidhya Pant's Hare Tamatar Ki Sabji, zingy green tomatoes and sweet jaggery come together for a deliciously khatta-meetha burst!

Vidhya lives in Dehradun where green tomatoes are very much in season. Her Uttarkhandi recipes are always lighty-cooked, nutritious and delicious. A fan of recipe reels, cooking is a first love. Have a look at more of her recipes here.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhya Pant

Hare Tamatar Ki Sabji

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

6-7 medium-sized green tomatoes, diced

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp grated ginger

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

1 green chilly, finely chopped or slit

1 tsp jaggery or sugar, optional, to balance the sourness

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Fresh green dhaniya or coriander or cilantro leaves, finely chopped, for garnish

1 tbsp ghee

Method

Heat the ghee in a kadhai or a saucepan over medium heat.

Add the jeera seeds and let them splutter.

Add the hing, green chillies, diced green tomatoes and the grated ginger.

Mix well.

Add the jeera powder.

Add the jaggery or sugar to balance the tanginess.

Add more salt if required.

Cover and cook over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes soften.

Garnish with the freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Originally from Ramnagar, Vidhya has lived in Pune, Shillong, Bengaluru, NCR, Lucknow before finally settling in Dehradun.