Recipe: Vaishali's Rainbow Herb Rice

Vaishali Nachare makes a rather tasty Rainbow Herb Rice that uses chickpeas, vegetables and paneer too, should your prefer a litte extra protein. The choice of vegetables is adaptable. Mushrooms, capsicum all work well.

A homemaker, Mumbai-based Vaishali enjoys cooking simple yet delicious food for her loved ones. She is also an artist, who not only brings colour to canvas through her paintings, but also creates a variety of handicrafts with her vivid imagination.

Photograph: Vaishali Nachare for Rediff.com

Rainbow Herb Rice

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

Handful kabuli channa or chickpeas, soaked overnight, then boiled

2 cups cooked rice, any grain

1 large red Shimla mirchi or red capsicum or red bell pepper (yellow will also do), cored and de-seeded, chopped

1 tsp mixed dried herbs

1 tsp chilly flakes

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 tsp black pepper powder

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

100 gm paneer, cubed

Few fresh basil leaves, torn

Method

In a kadhai, heat the olive oil, over medium heat and add the chopped bell peppers and fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the cooked chickpeas.

Then add the chilly flakes, black pepper powder, salt.

Now add the cooked rice and toss it with the bell pepper and the chickpeas.

Cook it for 2-3 minutes over low heat, covered.

Serve hot.

Vaishali's Note: In addition to capsicum or instead of, consider adding 8-10 mushrooms chopped. And/or 5-6 pieces baby corn, sliced. And/or a few small florets broccoli.

Instead of chickpeas, you may use kidney beans or soybeans.