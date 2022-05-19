Recipe: Sarah Todd's Goan Vindaloo

Celebrity Chef Sarah Todd celebrated Goan cuisine in the MasterChef Australia kitchen with her overnight Pork Vindaloo, which was made over 18 hours!

This spicy dish can be enjoyed with steamed rice, bread or chapatti.

IMAGE: Australian chef Sarah Todd calls India her second home. She first appeared in MasterChef Australia's season six in 2014. Sarah has returned to the show for its 14th season.

Photographs: Kind courtesy MasterChef Australia



Pork Vindaloo

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2-3 dried red chillies

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom seeds

1 stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

5 tbsp white vinegar

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp salt, or to taste

700 gm pork shoulder, cut into 4 cm cubes

1 cup vegetable oil

2 medium onions, peeled and finely sliced

½ bulb garlic, peeled

2 cm-piece fresh ginger, chopped

400 gm tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp ground dhania or coriander

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilly powder

1 tsp ground haldi or tumeric

¾ cup coconut vinegar

1 cup water

Method

In a frying pan, toast the whole spices individually.

Take off heat, cool and grind together using a spice mill.

Transfer to a large bowl.

Add the white wine vinegar, brown sugar and 1½ teaspoons salt and mix well.

Add the pork and mix well.

Cover the bowl and place into the fridge to marinate overnight.

Take off heat, cool and grind together using a spice mill. Transfer to a large bowl. Add the white wine vinegar, brown sugar and 1½ teaspoons salt and mix well. Add the pork and mix well. Cover the bowl and place into the fridge to marinate overnight. Heat the oil in over low heat in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Add the onion and fry, stirring frequently, until brown and crisp, taking care to avoid burning.

Add the onion and fry, stirring frequently, until brown and crisp, taking care to avoid burning. Meanwhile, mash the ginger, garlic to a paste using a mortar and pestle.

Add to the frying onions and stir until fragrant.

Add the tomatoes and stir.

Add the coriander, chilly powder, turmeric.

Stir.

Add the pork along with the marinade, coconut vinegar, water.

Bring to the boil.

Cover and simmer until pork is tender, about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Season to taste. Serve with steamed rice, chapattis or bread.

Note: Dining with vegetarians? Pork Vindaloo pairs well with Mini Ribeiro's Goan Vegetable Khatkhatem.

Those on a low-fat or diabetic diet should choose a lean cut of pork, reduce the oil and skip the sugar.