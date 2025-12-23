Christmas Recipes From 10 States

The Christmas Tables of India are amazingly diverse.

What a family in Kochi might eat for a Christmas breakfast is completely different from the fare Naga Christians shall dine on, all the way across the country, on the same day.

Each of India's unique Christian communities have their own format to Christmas and the traditions often begin in the kitchen.

From coastal rasois to hill homes, festive dishes are usually special to a family and so are the grand meals that families gather for and sit down to eat either on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day.

We offer 10 recipes from different peoples and states of India.

Photograph: Twinkle Gupta for Rediff

1. Pudicherry's Vivikum

The treasured Christmas cake of Puducherry is Vivikum.

Twinkle Gupta recalls her childhood Christmases in the coastal town -- they were filled with the heady scent of warming spices, generous handfuls of dried fruits and the unforgettable fragrance of this much-loved cake.

Please find the recipe here: Pudicherry's Vivikum

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhoda.pk /Wikimedia Commons

2. East Indian, Maharashtra

The members of the Christian community native to Mumbai are called East Indians. They have a Portuguese-influenced Maharashtrian cooking all of their own.

Chef Ashley Nunes has a recipe for the scrumptious Christmas dessert, Thali Sweet made from semolina and coconut.

Please find the recipe here: Thali Sweet

Photograph: Kind courtesy navywifecook/Flickr/Creative Commons

3. Goa's Meat Loaf

This Goan meat loaf by Lavita D'Silva is wonderfully simple to make. She prepares it at Christmas and it's a wonderful entree that brings special flavours to the table.

Please find the recipe here: Meat Loaf

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sajetpa/Wikimedia Commons

4. Kerala's Vattayappam

Vattayappam is a soft, steamed rice cake that Kerala Christians put together for Christmas. Gently sweetened and delicately spiced, it is a yum dessert.

Recipe kind courtesy Jolly Aikara.

Please find the recipe here: Vattayappam

Photograph: Genslin Vinodh for Rediff

5. Tamil Nadu's Vegetable Stew

Chennai-based Genslin Vinodh shares a cherished recipe from her hometown Nagercoil.

It is a veggie stew, made with a medley of vegetables, simmered in fragrant coconut milk and is oh-so comforting. Prepared during Christmas, it is best enjoyed with soft appams or noodle-like idiyappams.

Please find the recipe here: Vegetable Stew

Photograph: Kind courtesy feministjulie/Creative Commons

6. Anglo-Indian Chicken Roast

Anglo-Indians don't belong to just a single state but their food traditions are one of the things that binds the community together.

Hazel Daniel gives us a glimpse into how Anglo-Indians celebrate the festive season and shares a traditional roast chicken recipe prepared the Anglo-Indian way.

Please find the recipe here: Chicken Roast

Photograph: Chef Priyanka B for Rediff

7. Bengali Chicken Curry

Chef Priyanka B presents a festive Bengali Chicken Curry that Bengali Christians feast on at Christmas -- richly spiced it boats typical Bengali flavours making it ideal for a special holiday meal.

Please find the recipe here: Bengali Chicken Curry

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

8. Mangalorean Chicken Curry And Sannas

In Mangalorean households, Christmas Eve often features an exquisite chicken curry mopped up with sannas or the Mangalorean kind of idli.

Angelina Joseph has a traditional recipe for this boldly-flavoured chicken entree.

Please find the recipe here: Mangalorean Chicken Curry And Sannas

Photograph: Megovino Kehie for Rediff

9. Nagaland's Pork With Bamboo Shoots

In Nagaland, pork is a must for Christmas.

Megovino Kehie's Pork with Bamboo Shoots is a dish most commonly prepared by the Angami Nagas, one of the prominent tribes of Nagaland. Pork is fried up and later bamboo shoots are added.

Please find the recipe here: Pork With Bamboo Shoots

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ernesto Andrade/Creative Commons

10. Sikkim's Smoked Pork In Brandy

Hoihnu Hauzel makes pork, smoked in brandy. This is a distinctive Sikkim Christmas speciality known for its deep, smoky flavours and festive appeal.

Please find the recipe here: Smoked Pork In Brandy