Recipe: Raspberry And Walnut Tiramisu

There are specials days devoted to everything under sun, from nerds and steelpans to zero waste day.

A red-letter day in March is dedicated to the beloved Italian dessert Tiramisu. Its name comes from the words tirami su that translates to pick me up/cheer me up.

It is delicately constructed from savoiardi or ladyfingers (finger-shaped, light biscuits) that are doused in coffee. Thick, creamy mascarpone, cocoa, sugar, chocolate cream is layered over the soaked biscuits and finally marsala wine (a higher alcohol-content wine) is drizzled atop the dessert.

Tiramisu came into being around the 1960s or 1970s although simplified components of it existed earlier.

Let's use the occasion to whip your own special tiramisu. Follow this recipe for an enhanced version -- Raspberry And Walnut Tiramisu.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Raspberry And Walnut Tiramisu

Serves: 2

Ingredients

200 gm mascarpone cheese

¾ cup heavy cream

⅓ cup icing sugar

½ cup grated chocolate or chocolate shavings

1 cup brewed coffee, cooled

2 tbsp coffee liqueur, optional

20-24 ladyfingers, available for purchase online (please see the note below) or substitute with 200 gm pre-bought or pre-baked sponge cake

¼ cup walnuts, toasted, cooled, then chopped

2 walnuts items to decorate

150 gm fresh raspberries, crushed into a puree

2 tbsp cocoa powder, for serving

1 tbsp icig sugar, for serving

Method

In a mixer/blender pulse the toasted walnuts till finely ground, but not pasty.

Be careful not to over process.

Take out the ground walnuts and divide into two portions and keep aside.

Be careful not to over process. Take out the ground walnuts and divide into two portions and keep aside. In a mixing bowl, combine cream, sugar, mascarpone and whip lightly for a minute or two till soft peaks form.

Next add the ground walnuts and carefully mix in.

Cover and refrigerate.

Next add the ground walnuts and carefully mix in. Cover and refrigerate. In a shallow dish, combine the cooled coffee and coffee liqueur and keep aside.

One at a time, quickly dip the ladyfingers into the coffee mixture, just 1-2 seconds per side.

Layer the soaked ladyfingers across the bottom of your dish (align them perpendicular to how you'll slice it).

Spread half of the walnut mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers.

Sprinkle with shaved/grated chocolate.

And then some of the raspberry puree.

Add a second layer of dipped ladyfingers, followed by the remaining walnut cream.

And then the remaining raspberry puree.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight.

Layer the soaked ladyfingers across the bottom of your dish (align them perpendicular to how you'll slice it). Spread half of the walnut mascarpone cream over the ladyfingers. Sprinkle with shaved/grated chocolate. And then some of the raspberry puree. Add a second layer of dipped ladyfingers, followed by the remaining walnut cream. And then the remaining raspberry puree. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, preferably overnight. Just before serving, generously dust the top with cocoa powder and icing sugar using a fine sieve.

Slice and serve.

Editor's Note: If you don't have ladyfingers available, substitute with 200 gm pre-bought or pre-baked sponge cake, cut into finger pieces 4 inches by 1 inch.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts