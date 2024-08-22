Recipe: Mayur's Shepu Che Thalipeeth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Joshi/Wikimedia Commons

A Maharashtrian's feelings about a well-made thalipeeth are beyond words and description.

With a blob of loni or white butter, and green chutney as a side, this humble Shepu Che Thalipeeth makes for ultimate comfort food.

Thalipeeth is a multigrain flatbread that is a wholesome and hearty snack which is a paratha variant in Maharashtrian cuisine. The base ingredient of a thalipeeth is called bhajani which is essentially a multigrain flour mix, easily available in the market.

The idea is simple: You mix veggies and various other condiments with the flour to make a soft dough and roast it till crispy on a tawa or griddle with lots of ghee. Since thalipeeth is an accommodating variety of flatbread, you can be experimental with your choice of vegetables.

This recipe uses seasonal produce shepu or dill leaves, that gives a nice, green flavour to the thalipeeth. It also a healthier and tastier than your regular thalipeeth.

Shepu Che Thalipeeth

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup jowar or sorghum flour

½ cup bajra or pearl millet flour

¼ cup aata or whole wheat flour

¼ cup besan or gram/chickpea flour

¼ cup rice flour

1 large onion, finely chopped

½ bunch, about 60 gm shepu or sua or dill leaves, thoroughly cleaned and chopped, stem removed

2 green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp til or white sesame seeds

¼ tsp ajwain or carom seeds

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water, for kneading

Oil or ghee as required, for frying the thalipeeths

Method

In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients together well, except the oil/ghee.

Knead into a soft dough using water sparingly. Cover and keep aside to rest for 10 minutes. Take a small ball of dough, about 2 inches in diameter, and spread it carefully on a hot griddle using your fingers (for that signature thalipeeth look).

Smear oil or ghee around and over it and fry over medium heat, flipping until both sides are golden brown. Serve the thalipeeth piping hot with loni, aam ka aachar or green chutney or yoghurt.

Editor's Note: For a Jain version of this, omit the onion.