Recipe: Mayur's Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

I have come to the conclusion that coffee, just like tea, is also accommodating.

You can add adrak, cardamom, pepper, lemon grass, rose petals, cinnamon, cocoa powder (haven't heard of chocolate tea?) and the likes to make tea even more flavoursome.

Coffee too has also a way about it that suggests it is open to experimentation. If the weird mix of egg and coffee can yield delicious results, the sangam of peanut butter and caffeine is also equally interesting.

In this avatar of the classic iced latte, we are adding the nuttiness of peanuts into the coffee and the flavours are nicely accentuated by a pinch of salt.

Don't send me strange looks... Try out Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte yourself and I am sure this is your new fave coffee flavour in the making.

Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

Serves 1

Ingredients

2 tsp instant coffee powder

1 tbsp peanut butter, creamy and unsweetened

1 tbsp brown sugar, increase the quantity if you like your coffee sweeter

Cold milk as required

¼ tsp table salt

Cinnamon powder or chocolate syrup, optional

Few ice cubes

1 tbsp hot water

Method