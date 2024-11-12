News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Mayur's Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

Recipe: Mayur's Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

By MAYUR SANAP
November 12, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com

I have come to the conclusion that coffee, just like tea, is also accommodating.

You can add adrak, cardamom, pepper, lemon grass, rose petals, cinnamon, cocoa powder (haven't heard of chocolate tea?) and the likes to make tea even more flavoursome.

Coffee too has also a way about it that suggests it is open to experimentation. If the weird mix of egg and coffee can yield delicious results, the sangam of peanut butter and caffeine is also equally interesting.

In this avatar of the classic iced latte, we are adding the nuttiness of peanuts into the coffee and the flavours are nicely accentuated by a pinch of salt.

Don't send me strange looks... Try out Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte yourself and I am sure this is your new fave coffee flavour in the making.

Salted Peanut Butter Iced Latte

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp instant coffee powder
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter, creamy and unsweetened
  • 1 tbsp brown sugar, increase the quantity if you like your coffee sweeter
  • Cold milk as required
  • ¼ tsp table salt
  • Cinnamon powder or chocolate syrup, optional
  • Few ice cubes
  • 1 tbsp hot water

Method

  • Add the peanut butter, coffee, salt, sugar into a tall glass.
    Add the hot water.
    Whisk together till a pale and foamy mixture; use a frother if need be.
    Add the ice cubes.
    Now top up the glass with cold milk and mix.
    Dust with cinnamon powder or drizzle chocolate syrup, optional.
    Serve chilled.
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Vietnam's Delicious Egg Coffee
Recipe: Vietnam's Delicious Egg Coffee
Recipe: Mayur's Mawa Cake
Recipe: Mayur's Mawa Cake
Recipe: Mayur's Fudgy Homemade Brownies
Recipe: Mayur's Fudgy Homemade Brownies
Why The Pardesi Girl Quit The Movies
Why The Pardesi Girl Quit The Movies
Centurion showdown: Can India bounce back against SA?
Centurion showdown: Can India bounce back against SA?
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Will Dhruv Jurel steal the spotlight from Pant?
Will Dhruv Jurel steal the spotlight from Pant?
More like this
How to make eggless chocolate mousse
How to make eggless chocolate mousse
Recipe: South Indian Ginger Coffee
Recipe: South Indian Ginger Coffee

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances