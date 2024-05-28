Recipe: Mayur's Maharashtrian Kuskura

It's challenging to figure out what to do with a bunch of extra rotis.

Kuskura or Phodnichi Poli is what I call a magic wand recipe that turns chapattis into a hearty breakfast next morning.

This recipe is something that every Maharashtrian household is well acquainted with, and it is the easiest way to rustle up a quick snack. Pair it with chai in winter or the monsoon or a glass of masala buttermilk in summer. Isn't it a wonderful way to recycle rotis?

Kuskura Poli

Serves: 2

Ingredients

4-5 leftover chapattis

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

1 tbsp peanuts

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

3-4 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp ginger, grated

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tbsp chopped fresh dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

½ tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice or 1 tsp aamchur or dry mango powder

Pinch hing or asafoetida

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method

Using your hands, tear the chapattis and grind coarsely in a mixer/blender.

Don't over grind -- the chapattis should break down into smaller pieces, but don't powder them.

Keep aside.

Don't over grind -- the chapattis should break down into smaller pieces, but don't powder them. Keep aside. Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed or non-stick kadhaior frying pan.

Add the jeera and the rai.

When they begin to splutter, add the hing and the curry leaves.

Add the chopped onion, green chillies, grated ginger, peanuts.

Sauté well for five minutes.

Add the turmeric and the red chilly powder.

Add the coarsely-ground chapatti mixture.

Add the salt and the sugar.

Mix well.

Cover and let the kuskura cook over low heat for 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the lemon juice/dry mango powder.

Mix and take off heat.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with a cup of chai or chaas.

We ask you, Dear Readers, do you have any recipes for leftovers?

Do share your recipes with us and we'll publish them here.

Mail your recipe, recipe photo and your own photo to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Recipes For Leftovers) along with your NAME and the place where you LIVE.