Recipe: FarmDidi's Nimbu Ka Achaar

FarmDidi is a Pune-based food tech company marketing pickles, without preservatives and chemicals, using good-quality ingredients, made by the village women of Maharashtra.

They offer Rediff Readers, a special recipe for a khatta-meetha lemon pickle or Nimbu Ka Achaar, a very popular Indian relish.

People all over India enjoy lemon pickles with rotis, parathas, rice dishes, and even plain meals. This easy recipe will show you how to make authentic lip-smacking lemon pickles at home using the right mix of spices and the sourness of fresh lemons.

Follow the step-by-step instructions to make your batch of delicious lemon pickle. With its simplicity and versatility, this lemon pickle is sure to become a common side dish in your kitchen.

"So, what are you waiting for? Roll up your sleeves. Gather your ingredients... Happy pickle-making to you!"

Photograph: Kind courtesy: FarmDidi

Nimbu Ka Achaar

Makes: ~300 gm pickle

Ingredients

8- to 10 fresh, juicy nimbu or lemons

1 cup gur or jaggery

1½ tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp dhaniya or coriander powder

½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida powder

2 tsp sugar

3 tsp salt

1 tsp oil, either sunflower, peanut or sesame

Method

Rinse the lemons thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or impurities.

Pat dry with a clean kitchen towel, ensuring no moisture remains on the surface of the lemons.

Cut the lemons into bite-sized cubes or chunks of your desired size.

Keep aside.

After a minute or so, the jaggery will start melting and liquefy.

Continuously stir the melting jaggery with a spatula or large spoon.

Now, incorporate the spice powders – ie red chilly, coriander, roasted cumin, turmeric powder, asafoetida.

Mix and add the sugar.

Season the mixture with salt and mix again well.

Continue stirring the spice-jaggery mixture over low heat.

Drizzle in the 1 tsp of oil to give the pickle a nice shine.

Cook for another minute, allowing the mixture to gently bubble.

Then, take off heat.

Immediately add the chopped lemons to the hot spice-jaggery mixture.

Using a spatula or large spoon, gently fold and coat the lemon pieces evenly with the mixture.

Transfer the lemon mixture into another bowl or saucepan.

Allow it to cool completely.

When cooled, transfer the pickle into a sterilised glass jar and cover tightly.

After 3 to 4 days, the lemons will release moisture and blend nicely with the spices and jaggery.

You may like keep in the sun for 2 days, if desired.

Lead Image: Kind courtesy Chrystledsouza/Wikimedia Commons