Recipe: Dry Aloo Sabzi With Peanuts

Ramapriya Suresh combines potatoes and peanuts to create a Dry Aloo Sabzi that can be made under 30 minutes and relished with hot rotis.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Ramapriya Suresh/Behindcook

Aloo Sabzi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp crushed green chillies

2 cups boiled and chopped potatoes

Handful boiled peanuts, with the skin

1 tsp lemon juice

Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish

Sendha namak or salt to taste

Method

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai.

Add cumin seeds.

When it begins to splutter, add crushed green chillies and saute.

Add the chopped potatoes and mix.

Add the boiled peanuts.

Mix so that the ingredients are well-combined.

Add salt to taste and stir.

Add 1 tsp lemon juice and mix again.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves

Serve warm with rotis.

WATCH: How to make Dry Aloo Sabzi:

Kalyan-based food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Behindcook.