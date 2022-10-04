Recipe: Dry Aloo Sabzi With Peanuts

Ramapriya Suresh combines potatoes and peanuts to create a Dry Aloo Sabzi that can be made under 30 minutes and relished with hot rotis.
Aloo Sabzi
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp ghee
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 tsp crushed green chillies
- 2 cups boiled and chopped potatoes
- Handful boiled peanuts, with the skin
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish
- Sendha namak or salt to taste
Method
- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai.
Add cumin seeds.
When it begins to splutter, add crushed green chillies and saute.
Add the chopped potatoes and mix.
Add the boiled peanuts.
Mix so that the ingredients are well-combined.
Add salt to taste and stir.
Add 1 tsp lemon juice and mix again.
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves
Serve warm with rotis.
WATCH: How to make Dry Aloo Sabzi:
Kalyan-based food blogger Ramapriya Suresh is the creator of the YouTube channel Behindcook.