My Mom Mamta's Easy Dish That'll Make You Love Methi

Some recipes are learned. Some are inherited. And some, like my mother's Methi Lot Waalu Shaak are lived, says Rishika Shah/Rediff

My mother Mamta Shah didn't grow up in the kitchen. At a time when most women were expected to master cooking early, she was working, making ends meet at home for her parents and four siblings, and only vaguely familiar with food.

She got married at 32, which, in the 1990s, came with its own set of expectations, and among the biggest of them was knowing how to cook.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Shah

When she entered her new home, she didn't just inherit a family; she inherited a kitchen ruled by precision. My Kaki and my Baa, her sister-in-law and mother-in-law, became her first teachers.

My Baa, especially, was a force. She was meticulous, particular, and unwavering in how things should be done. It wasn't always easy to be around her. But in that discipline, something extraordinary was built.

My mother learned. Then she practiced. Then she perfected. And somewhere along the way, she became an even better cook than my Baa.

Today, my relationship with food is, in many ways, a reflection of my love for her cooking. I've always love eating out, but my heart belongs to home-cooked meals by my mother.

As a child, my dabba was famous in school; everyone would eat from it, but I would never eat from anyone else's. Not even a bite. And that hasn't really changed. When I would go over to my friends' places to play, their mothers would complain to mine about me not eating anything.

IMAGE: My mom and I. Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Take bhindi (lady's fingers/okra), for example. I love it, but only when she makes it. I've tried it at restaurants, seen it on menus, and been offered it in other homes. But I don't eat it anywhere else. Because I already know, it won't taste like hers.

The same goes for her Methi Lot Waalu Shaak, a dish made with methi (fenugreek) and channa atta (chickpea flour). It's not something you'll easily find anywhere, especially in a restaurant. And methi, let's be honest, isn't everyone's favourite. It's slightly bitter, not the most inviting vegetable on its own.

But in my mother's hands, it becomes something else entirely. It's a dish I keep asking for, again and again.

Even today -- after my life has changed because I don't live at home the same way anymore -- some things haven't. My best meals still come from her kitchen as she sends me my lunch at work.

I have always been a picky eater, but my lunch plate at home was fixed: A chapatti, a sabzi, dal, rice and a glass of buttermilk, to end it with. And sometimes with her signature garlic chutney on the side.

It's been over 20 years of this routine, and I wouldn't change a thing because in every bite, there's familiarity and love.

Maybe that's why her name is Mamta -- that is the secret ingredient she adds to every dish she makes.

IMAGE: The mouthwatering Methi Lot Waalu Shaak. Photograph: Mamta Shah

Mamta's Methi Lot Waalu Shaak

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped fresh methi or fenugreek leaves

Oil, about 1 tbsp

Pinch hing or asafoetida

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

½ cup water or a little more

4 tbsp channa atta or besan or chickpea/gram flour

Method: