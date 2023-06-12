News
Recipe: Chef Wong's Mongolian Pepper Lamb Chops

Recipe: Chef Wong's Mongolian Pepper Lamb Chops

By Chef SHEONG WONG
June 12, 2023 12:55 IST
Level up your home chef skills with this succulent Mongolian Pepper Lamb Chops by Chef Sheong Wong that will make your mid-week dinner extra special.

It's a crowd-pleaser and can be served with a side of julienned and stir-fried red and yellow bell pepper, capsicum, mushrooms and carrots.

Chef Sheong Wong, who trained in Malayasia, has worked in hotel kitchens in Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Mongolian Pepper Lamb Chops

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the marinade

  • 600 gm lamb chops
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • 4-5 tbsp sesame oil

For the Mongolian sauce

  • 100 gm chicken broth (please see the note below)
  • 100 gm sugar
  • 40 gm black peppercorn, crushed
  • 100 gm ketchup
  • 150 gm unsalted butter
  • 30 gm soy sauce

Method

For the marinade

  • Combine the soy sauce, sugar, black pepper powder and sesame oil.
    Add the lamb chops and let it marinade for at least 30 minutes.

For the Mongolian sauce

  • Melt the butter in a small saucepan.
    Add in the crushed peppercorns, chicken broth, ketchup, sugar, soy sauce.
    Let it cook and simmer for 5-10 minutes.
    Keep stirring the sauce until it thickens.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat a wok over medium heat.
    Add in the lamb chops with its marinade and sear for 3 minutes on each side until cooked.
    Drain and keep aside.
  • Reheat the Mongolian sauce in the same wok.
    Add in lamb chops and toss well with the sauce for a few minutes and then take off heat.
    Plate and serve hot with a side of stir-fried vegetables.

Editor's Note: Liquid broth is available in some gourmet food stores. Or substitute the chicken broth by combining 2 chicken soup cubes or 2 chicken broth/bouillon cubes or 2 tsp chicken broth/bouillon powder with 4 cups boiling water.

Or make chicken broth from scratch by boiling 5-6 cups water with a 500 gm packet of chicken soup bones or one whole chicken, roughly cut till the chicken is well cooked and falls off the bone.

Strain and use 4 cups for the recipe. Freeze the rest for future use.

Chef Sheong Wong is the Chinese chef at Four Seasons Bengaluru.

Chef SHEONG WONG
