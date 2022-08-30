News
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Korean-Style Caulifower Rice

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
August 30, 2022 12:39 IST
Korean-Style Cauliflower Rice from Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is low-carb, plant-based and gluten-free.

It's a heathier alternative to white rice, and when teamed with red chilly paste, garlic and soy sauce, it makes for a zesty one-pot meal.

Non-vegetarians, and those who eat eggs. can serve it with a fried egg or barbeque chicken.

Chef Sabyasachi adds walnuts to amp up the nutritional value and for an extra crunch.

His plant-based offerings are great meat substitutes -- he calls them 'faux meat meals'. Even the most staunch non-vegetarians will find it hard to spot the difference.

Photographs: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Korean-Style Cauliflower Rice

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • ¾ cup minced onions
  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • 1½ cups chopped walnuts
  • 1 cup riced cauliflower (please see the note below)
  • ½ cup diced dates or to taste
  • 3-4 tbsp red chilly paste, preferably the authentic Korean Gouchujang, which can be purchased online
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce, preferably the low-sodium variety

Method

  • Heat the vegetable and the sesame oil in a large skillet of non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
    Add the minced onions and the minced garlic.
    Saute for 4 minutes.
    Add the walnuts, riced cauliflower, dates, Gouchujang sauce, soy sauce.
    Cook for 3-4 minutes or until cauliflower is softened, stirring occasionally.
    Take off heat and serve hot.

Editor's Note: Riced cauliflower can be made by grating cauliflower with a more heavy-duty grater or kadukas. Or briefly pulse smaller pieces of cauliflower in a food processer or blender till you have rice-size grains.

Korean Gochujang sauce is a vegetarian/vegan fermented sweet-chilly-salty soybean paste.

For a Jain version of this recipe omit the garlic and onions and use 1 tsp of hing or asafoetida, 1 tsp saunth or ginger powder and chopped leek greens.

Those on a diabetic diet may reduce the amount of dates added to the recipe.

Pair Chef Sabya's Korean-Style Caulifower Rice with Nidhi M's Roast Chicken with Barbecue Sauce.

 

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.

Chef SABYASACHI GORAI
