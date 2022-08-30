Recipe: Chef Sabya's Korean-Style Caulifower Rice

Korean-Style Cauliflower Rice from Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is low-carb, plant-based and gluten-free.
It's a heathier alternative to white rice, and when teamed with red chilly paste, garlic and soy sauce, it makes for a zesty one-pot meal.
Non-vegetarians, and those who eat eggs. can serve it with a fried egg or barbeque chicken.
Chef Sabyasachi adds walnuts to amp up the nutritional value and for an extra crunch.
His plant-based offerings are great meat substitutes -- he calls them 'faux meat meals'. Even the most staunch non-vegetarians will find it hard to spot the difference.
Korean-Style Cauliflower Rice
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- ¾ cup minced onions
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1½ cups chopped walnuts
- 1 cup riced cauliflower (please see the note below)
- ½ cup diced dates or to taste
- 3-4 tbsp red chilly paste, preferably the authentic Korean Gouchujang, which can be purchased online
- 2 tbsp soy sauce, preferably the low-sodium variety
Method
- Heat the vegetable and the sesame oil in a large skillet of non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
Add the minced onions and the minced garlic.
Saute for 4 minutes.
Add the walnuts, riced cauliflower, dates, Gouchujang sauce, soy sauce.
Cook for 3-4 minutes or until cauliflower is softened, stirring occasionally.
Take off heat and serve hot.
Editor's Note: Riced cauliflower can be made by grating cauliflower with a more heavy-duty grater or kadukas. Or briefly pulse smaller pieces of cauliflower in a food processer or blender till you have rice-size grains.
Korean Gochujang sauce is a vegetarian/vegan fermented sweet-chilly-salty soybean paste.
For a Jain version of this recipe omit the garlic and onions and use 1 tsp of hing or asafoetida, 1 tsp saunth or ginger powder and chopped leek greens.
Those on a diabetic diet may reduce the amount of dates added to the recipe.
Pair Chef Sabya's Korean-Style Caulifower Rice with Nidhi M's Roast Chicken with Barbecue Sauce.
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.