Recipe: Chef Neha's Vegetable Dhansak

One of the dishes most dear to every Parsi's heart is a good well-made Mummy ka dhansak. Every home makes their own style, each as lip-smackingly good as the next.

The classic take pairs meat with lentils and maybe assorted vegetables, which is served alongside lightly-sweetened rice and crisp fried onions.

Chef Neha Deepak Shah decides to try a delightful meat-free version of this well-loved dish. Her Vegetable Dhansak celebrates the richness of pulses and seasonal produce, and gets its dhamaka from her signature spice paste.

Photograph: Chef Neha Deepak Shah for Rediff

Vegetable Dhansak

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

¼ cup yellow mung dal, soaked for an hour

¼ cup chana dal, soaked for an hour

¼ cup arhar or toor dal, soaked for an hour

¼ cup masoor dal, soaked for an hour

1 large onion, diced + 1 large onion extra, diced, for frying with the paste

1 tomato, diced

½ cup diced doodhi or loki or bottle gourd

½ cup diced kadu or lal bhopla or pumpkin

1 small carrot, diced

½ cup diced brinjal

¼ cup fresh methi or fenugreek leaves

1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt, to taste, about 1½ tsp

Water

1-2 tbsp oil

Handful green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for ganish

Lemon wedges, for serving

For the spice paste:

5-6 pods garlic

2-3 green chillies

1-inch piece ginger

4-5 Kashmiri dry red chillies, soaked

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

1 green elaichi or cardamom

2 laung or cloves

1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon



Method

In a pressure cooker, over medium heat, cook the soaked dals with all the chopped vegetables, salt, turmeric, kasuri methi, enough water, about 3-4 cups, for 5-6 whistles.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool and the pressure to release naturally.

Keep aside

Add in the prepared paste and fry over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the oil begins to separate.

Take off heat and mix the cooked paste into the boiled dal-vegetable mixture.

Editor's Note: Avoid over-mashing the dal and the vegetables for the best texture.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Stahl Kitchens.