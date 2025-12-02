HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recipe: Chef Neha's Vegetable Dhansak

By CHEF NEHA DEEPAK SHAH
3 Minutes Read
December 02, 2025 13:04 IST

One of the dishes most dear to every Parsi's heart is a good well-made Mummy ka dhansak. Every home makes their own style, each as lip-smackingly good as the next.

The classic take pairs meat with lentils and maybe assorted vegetables, which is served alongside lightly-sweetened rice and crisp fried onions.

Chef Neha Deepak Shah decides to try a delightful meat-free version of this well-loved dish. Her Vegetable Dhansak celebrates the richness of pulses and seasonal produce, and gets its dhamaka from her signature spice paste.

veg dhansak

Photograph: Chef Neha Deepak Shah for Rediff

Vegetable Dhansak

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup yellow mung dal, soaked for an hour
  • ¼ cup chana dal, soaked for an hour
  • ¼ cup arhar or toor dal, soaked for an hour
  • ¼ cup masoor dal, soaked for an hour
  • 1 large onion, diced + 1 large onion extra, diced, for frying with the paste
  • 1 tomato, diced
  • ½ cup diced doodhi or loki or bottle gourd
  • ½ cup diced kadu or lal bhopla or pumpkin
  • 1 small carrot, diced
  • ½ cup diced brinjal
  • ¼ cup fresh methi or fenugreek leaves
  • 1 tbsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • Salt, to taste, about 1½ tsp
  • Water
  • 1-2 tbsp oil
  • Handful green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for ganish
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

For the spice paste:

  • 5-6 pods garlic
  • 2-3 green chillies
  • 1-inch piece ginger
  • 4-5 Kashmiri dry red chillies, soaked
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 tsp brown dhania or coriander seeds
  • 1 green elaichi or cardamom
  • 2 laung or cloves
  • 1-inch piece dalcheeni or cinnamon

Method

  • In a pressure cooker, over medium heat, cook the soaked dals with all the chopped vegetables, salt, turmeric, kasuri methi, enough water, about 3-4 cups, for 5-6 whistles.
    Take off heat and keep aside to cool and the pressure to release naturally.
  • Meanwhile, grind all the paste ingredients, in a mixer, into a smooth mixture.
    Keep aside
  • Heat the oil in a small saucepan or kadhai, over medium heat, and add in the onions and sauté until golden.
    Add in the prepared paste and fry over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the oil begins to separate.
    Take off heat and mix the cooked paste into the boiled dal-vegetable mixture.
  • Warm up the dhanask, garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with steamed rice and lime wedges.

Editor's Note: Avoid over-mashing the dal and the vegetables for the best texture.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Stahl Kitchens.

 
