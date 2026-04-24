Recipe: Bethica's Shorshe Pomfret

For this recipe Bethica Das, who experiments and turns out mouthwatering dishes of all kinds of cuisines, returns to her roots to create a mean Bong macche jhol.

"My preparation for Shorshe Pomfret is a version of a traditional Bengali-style fish in mustard gravy. I used a medium-large pomfret and made a thin gravy out of it. It is best relished with hot steamed rice. Tomato paste may or may not be added to the gravy."

"The addition of raw mustard oil to the end product enhances the flavour and gives an authentic touch. This is a very easy, simple and a delicious recipe and the pomfret can be substituted with prawns, hilsa or rohu can also be substituted.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Shorshe Pomfret

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 medium-sized pomfret, cut into 3 pieces

3 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds

2-3 green chillies, slit

1 tbsp rai or mustard seeds

3-4 pinches haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp tomato paste

Salt to taste, about 1 tbsp

1 tsp raw mustard oil

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Water

Method