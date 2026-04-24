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Recipe: Bethica's Shorshe Pomfret

By BETHICA DAS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 10:44 IST

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For this recipe Bethica Das, who experiments and turns out mouthwatering dishes of all kinds of cuisines, returns to her roots to create a mean Bong macche jhol.

"My preparation for Shorshe Pomfret is a version of a traditional Bengali-style fish in mustard gravy. I used a medium-large pomfret and made a thin gravy out of it. It is best relished with hot steamed rice. Tomato paste may or may not be added to the gravy."

"The addition of raw mustard oil to the end product enhances the flavour and gives an authentic touch. This is a very easy, simple and a delicious recipe and the pomfret can be substituted with prawns, hilsa or rohu can also be substituted.

Shorshe Pomfret

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Shorshe Pomfret

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 medium-sized pomfret, cut into 3 pieces
  • 3 tbsp mustard oil
  • 1 tsp kalonji or nigella seeds
  • 2-3 green chillies, slit
  • 1 tbsp rai or mustard seeds
  • 3-4 pinches haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp tomato paste
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tbsp
  • 1 tsp raw mustard oil
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
  • Water

Method

  • Grind the mustard seeds with one of the green chillies, 1 pinch turmeric powder into a smooth paste.
    Keep aside.
  • Marinate the fish pieces with a pinch of the salt and a pinch of the turmeric powder for 10 minutes.
    Heat the mustard oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat and fry the fish pieces till light golden.
    Drain from the pan and keep aside.
  • In the same pan in the remaining oil, add the kalonji, remaining 2 green chililes and sauté for a few seconds over medium heat.
    Add in the mustard paste, tomato paste, salt, 1-2 remaining pinches of turmeric powder.
    Sauté till the oil separates.
    Then add 1 cup water or more, depending on the curry consistency desired.
    Bring it to a boil.
    Gently drop in the fried fish pieces.
    Cover and simmer for 4-5 minutes over medium heat.
    Take off heat and add the coriander leaves, raw mustard oil.
    Keep covered for 5 minutes.
  • Serve with hot steamed rice.
 
BETHICA DAS

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