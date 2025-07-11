HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Reader Invite: Share Your Pet's Pic!

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read
July 11, 2025 12:39 IST

Because every pet deserves their moment in the spotlight.

Woman with her pet dog

Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Blue Bird/Pexels

They are loyal. They always have time for you. They shower you with love and only want love in return. And, many times, they put their lives on the line to save us 

They are amazing. They are our pets, our furry or feathered friends.

On the night of June 30, a pet dog in Siyathi village, Mandi, became a hero.

Sensing danger before disaster struck, the dog's frantic barking woke its owner who spotted a crack in the wall that had water seeping from it.

The owner realised something was wrong and roused his neighbours. Thanks to his loyal companion's instincts, over 60 people were able to flee to safety before a landslide engulfed their homes.

This moving story reminds us just how incredible our pets can be. Watchful, loving, sometimes even life-saving.

Do you have a furry (or feathered) friend who makes your day better and brings joy to your life?

We'd love to see them!

Send your cutest/funniest/most favourite photographs of your pet to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subjectline: My Pet's Pic.

Please include your NAME, the place where you LIVE and, of course, your PET'S NAME.

Share stories about your pet that have made you laugh or warmed the cockles of your heart.

The best entries will be featured right here on Rediff.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
