Rakul, Tamannaah, Disha Walk The Red Carpet For...

Falguni and Shane Peacock opened a new flagship at the Jio World Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, and the guest list was a fashion parade.

Some of the city's most glamorous celebrities showed up in full power-glam, turning the store launch into a mini couture gala of its own. Feathers, sequins, structured silhouettes, bold colours... it was a night to remember.

Ahead, a look at who wore what as Bollywood's finest stepped out to celebrate the designer duo's new store.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Bhumi Pednekar's black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit and a big bow on the side stole the show. The diamond choker? The perfect little mic drop to finish the look.

Tamannaah Bhatia turned up in a white and red colour-block sequin gown that played peekaboo with sheer panels.

Disha Patani looked like a floating angel in a strapless sheer white gown with a sweetheart neckline, the kind that makes the whole room pause for a second.

Nora Fatehi's royal blue mermaid gown drenched in glitter hugged every curve and turned the whole venue into her personal sparkle zone.

Mouni Roy's black-and-white corset dress crowned with a giant red rose in the centre is bold, eccentric and exactly the kind of look that makes a red carpet feel alive.

Karishma Tanna turns a simple white satin shirt and jeans into a moment by throwing on a floor-skimming floral jacket that instantly lifts the whole fit.

Gauri Khan turned the red carpet into her boardroom in a lustrous black pantsuit that instantly stands out.

Manushi Chhillar's sheer black sequinned dress is sleek, striking and the kind of after-dark look that makes you stop mid-scrolling.

Malavika Mohanan reflected every flash in a strapless white high-slit gown doused in mirror work.

Anaita Shroff Adjania brings pure fashion-editor flair in a violet feather jacket tossed over a sleek slip dress.

Karan Johar keeps it classic in his signature black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, reminding everyone why he's Bollywood's undisputed style king.

Designer couple Kunal Rao and Arpita Mehta made an appearance looking like the ultimate power couple.

Neha Dhupia turned the classic slip dress into a party starter wearing a satin number layered with a black blazer dotted with white star patches on the shoulders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh was totally in her element in a sheer romantic dress with an open back, looking soft, flirty and perfect for a night out.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff