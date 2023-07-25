News
How To Find Love On A Dating App? Ask rediffGURUS

By rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
July 25, 2023 10:25 IST
Are you struggling with dating?
rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, the online dating platform, will answer your queries.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from Wedding Season that streams on Netflix -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

How do you know which dating app is right for you?

Do dating apps also work for people in their late 30s and 40s?

Is it possible to find real love on a dating app?

What if I like a girl/guy and s/he doesn't respond?

How do I know if someone genuinely likes me before seeing/meeting them?

When do I ask a girl/guy out on a date?

Ideally, who should make the first move?

Is it okay to share your personal information with a good-looking stranger you just met on a dating Web site?

Is it safe to upload your pictures or videos on a dating app? What if someone misuses them later?

How do you politely refuse or turn down a date you are not interested in?

What can you do if someone dumps, ghosts or cheats you? Should you file a complaint, report the incident or simply move on?

Most importantly, how can you stay safe and avoid trouble while using any dating app?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack QuackRediffGURU Ravi Mittal can advise you about your dating problems.

An expert on dating and relationships, he is the founder of QuackQuack, an online dating platform that has over 20 million users in India.

Go ahead, ask Ravi Mittal your questions HERE.

rediffGURU RAVI MITTAL
