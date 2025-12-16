HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » POCO C85 5G Debuts In India With Giant 6.9-Inch Display

POCO C85 5G Debuts In India With Giant 6.9-Inch Display

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 09:59 IST

x

POCO C85 5G has arrived in India, with its entry variant tagged at ₹11,999. Shoppers can get their hands on it exclusively via Flipkart, with sales kicking off on December 16.

poco

All photographs: Kind courtesy POCO

1. Display

POCO C85 5G comes equipped with an enormous 6.9-inch HD+ panel that smoothly adjusts up to 120 Hz for an ultra-fluid viewing experience.

poco

2. Processor

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the handset promises swift performance, with the brand boasting benchmark results that comfortably cross the 4.5-lakh mark on AnTuTu.

poco

3. IP Rating

It carries an IP64 certification, offering added protection against dust and splashes.

poco

4. Design

The handset sports a slim 7.99 mm frame paired, with a gently contoured rear design and arrives in three striking shades -- Mystic Purple, Spring Green, Power Black.

poco

5. Battery

The smartphone houses a hefty 6,000 mAh battery, offering power that easily stretches beyond two full days. It also includes 33W rapid charging to top it up in no time.

poco

6. Reverse Charging

The handset also has 10W wired reverse charging, letting it act as a power bank whenever you need to revive another device.

poco

7. Camera

The POCO C85 5G is equipped with a 50 MP AI-assisted dual camera system on the back, while the front houses an 8 MP lens designed for crisp, flattering selfies.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones
Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At Rs 22,999
Lava's Agni 4 Makes Its India Debut At Rs 22,999
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass
The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India
The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India
Realme Unveils GT 8 Pro In India
Realme Unveils GT 8 Pro In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

webstory image 2

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

VIDEOS

Indian Army's Drone Swarm Signals New Era of Warfare1:37

Indian Army's Drone Swarm Signals New Era of Warfare

Several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra expressway after collision, 4 killed5:45

Several buses catch fire on Delhi-Agra expressway after...

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch2:02

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO