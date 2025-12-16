POCO C85 5G Debuts In India With Giant 6.9-Inch Display

POCO C85 5G has arrived in India, with its entry variant tagged at ₹11,999. Shoppers can get their hands on it exclusively via Flipkart, with sales kicking off on December 16.

All photographs: Kind courtesy POCO

1. Display

POCO C85 5G comes equipped with an enormous 6.9-inch HD+ panel that smoothly adjusts up to 120 Hz for an ultra-fluid viewing experience.

2. Processor

Running on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the handset promises swift performance, with the brand boasting benchmark results that comfortably cross the 4.5-lakh mark on AnTuTu.

3. IP Rating

It carries an IP64 certification, offering added protection against dust and splashes.

4. Design

The handset sports a slim 7.99 mm frame paired, with a gently contoured rear design and arrives in three striking shades -- Mystic Purple, Spring Green, Power Black.

5. Battery

The smartphone houses a hefty 6,000 mAh battery, offering power that easily stretches beyond two full days. It also includes 33W rapid charging to top it up in no time.

6. Reverse Charging

The handset also has 10W wired reverse charging, letting it act as a power bank whenever you need to revive another device.

7. Camera

The POCO C85 5G is equipped with a 50 MP AI-assisted dual camera system on the back, while the front houses an 8 MP lens designed for crisp, flattering selfies.