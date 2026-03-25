Nowadays, market participants have access to various advanced tools that help them participate in the Indian stock market. One such tool is the trading terminal, a software that enables a market participant's trading account to connect directly with stock exchanges, thereby allowing them to execute trades, receive live market feeds, and analyse stock prices.

However, using a trading terminal is not suitable for all market participants. Before market participants start using a trading terminal, it is important for them to know who really needs a trading terminal and what they can do with it. Here, we will explore who should actually use a trading terminal.

What is a trading terminal?

The trading terminal is the interface through which market participants can execute orders, get real-time market feeds, and analyse their holdings through advanced tools. These trading terminals are offered by brokers, enabling market participants to connect directly with stock exchanges, i.e., NSE and BSE.

Terminals can vary from simple interfaces to advanced desktop applications, enabling advanced analytics, widget-based interfaces, etc., catering to the diverse needs of different types of market participants.

Who should use a trading terminal in India?

Trading terminals are employed by various types of market participants for a number of reasons. Some of the users of trading terminals are:

Intraday traders (Day traders)

Intraday traders, as the name suggests, close all their positions within the same trading day. For them, every millisecond is important; a lagging platform can lead intraday traders to miss entries and wrong exits, which can add up to significant losses over multiple trades executed throughout the single trading day.

Trading terminals solve this exact problem for intraday traders. They provide intraday traders direct access to real-time market depth, bid-ask spreads, and one-click order execution, which saves intraday traders from the constant friction of having to switch between separate charting and broking applications. For intraday traders, a trading terminal is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

Derivatives traders (F&O participants)

India is home to one of the largest derivatives markets by contract volume in the world. The common factor that distinguishes a retail F&O trader who manages their risks from one who does not is the trading terminal. Derivatives traders use trading terminals to get advanced analytical tools, which include live option chains with Greeks, PCR, open interest analysis, strategy builders, payoff graphs, etc.

Some advanced trading terminals also offer quant mode and a custom strategy builder, etc., to assist traders in making the right trading decisions. The trading terminals also enable seamless execution with robust risk management through stop-loss orders, which help limit downside risks for traders in the volatile market conditions.

Commodity traders

The commodity markets are often significantly affected by various macroeconomic factors across the globe. The trading terminal provides these traders with the facility of trading in multiple markets, like equity, currency, commodities, and derivatives markets, that can be accessed through a unified platform.

Trading terminals also offer real-time news feeds, which help commodity traders to keep themselves updated and capitalise on the latest news in the markets, like global market developments, corporate announcements, or RBI policy updates, all through the same interfaces without having to switch to multiple platforms.

Swing traders

With trading terminals, swing traders can take advantage of the short-term market volatilities by holding positions for a few days to several weeks. Swing traders often face the challenge of switching between a charting application and a trading app to gauge the market fluctuations. With the trading terminal, the need to switch between the two platforms is eliminated.

Traders can execute trades through direct orders, after-market orders, forever orders, and basket orders. Swing traders can also track the previous day’s close prices against the current prices, which can help them better evaluate the market sentiment.

Algorithmic traders

Trading terminals provide algorithmic traders with open API connectivity, automated execution tools, real-time data connectivity, and a development sandbox, which helps them execute rule-based and emotion-free trading strategies to make buy and sell decisions.

Additionally, trading terminals also help algorithmic traders to backtest their trading strategies on historical data to avoid huge losses in real-time markets.

Conclusion

Trading terminals provide traders with an opportunity to enhance their trading efficiency and execute trades at lightning speed. If you are planning to open demat account and enter the stock market, understanding who should use a trading terminal will help you choose the right tools and approach your investment journey with confidence.