What are the Do's and Don'ts while using MTF!

Margin Trading Facility (MTF) provides an avenue for traders to magnify their potential returns by trading with borrowed money; however, it carries inherent risks.​ While the lure of increased purchasing power is strong, responsible engagement with MTF requires having a clear understanding of the MTF feature. In this blog, we will explore the key do's and don'ts of those who are considering using MTF.

Understanding the margin trading facility (MTF)

The facility of margin trading helps market participants to purchase more shares than they could with their own cash. In simpler words, the stockbroker lends money to them, on behalf of their holdings, which acts as collateral. The borrowed money is known as margin, which enables market participants to take bigger positions in the market.

For instance, with the help of MTF, a market participant can buy shares worth Rs. 10,00,000 by paying only a fraction of Rs. 2,50,000 as initial margin, and the remaining Rs. 7,50,000 is borrowed from brokers at a specific rate of interest.

Do's of using MTF

Some do's that the market participants should follow while using MTF to avail maximum benefits of this facility are:

Set clear stop-loss orders

Implement stop-loss orders to limit potential losses. A stop-loss order is an order to automatically sell a security at a predetermined price if the price of the security drops below the specified level, helping to protect the capital from major downturns. This is especially important in margin trading, as losses can quickly spiral out of control.

Maintain an adequate margin

Traders should always ensure that they have sufficient funds in their trading account to meet the margin calls. A margin call occurs when the value of the collateral drops below the threshold level, forcing traders to deposit additional funds to maintain their position. Failure to meet a margin call can result in brokers liquidating the positions, often at unfavourable prices.

Stay informed

Regularly track the performance of margined securities. Stay updated on news and events that might affect the invested holdings, including factors that affect the broader market sentiment and individual stock movements. Being well-informed enables traders to make timely decisions and react to market changes proactively.

Understand the risks thoroughly

Before engaging in margin trading, it is important to have a thorough understanding of the risks involved. The amplified potential for magnified losses is an important aspect of MTF. Investors should be aware that if the market moves against their investment, they can lose more than they initially invested.

Diversify the portfolio

Never put all the margin funds into one stock or a few related stocks. Diversifying the investments helps reduce the risk by spreading the investment across different assets. This can help soften the effect of a sharp decline of any one particular stock, by the gains in another stock.

Understand interest rates

Before availing MTF features, understand the interest rates charged on borrowed funds and any other fees associated with MTF. These costs can eat into the profits and should be factored into the trading strategy. Transparency regarding these charges is important for accurate financial planning.

Don'ts of using MTF

These are some don'ts that the market participants should keep in mind to avoid losses through the use of the margin trading facility:

Don't over-leverage

While MTF provides leverage, avoid using the maximum available margin as it can significantly increase the risk exposure, sometimes even beyond an individual's comfort level. Over-leveraging can result in significant losses if the market is against the trader's position.

Don't use MTF for long-term investments

Margin trading is often more suited for short to medium-term trading strategies rather than long-term investments. The constant interest charges on borrowed funds can erode long-term returns as market volatility over long periods is unpredictable.

Don't ignore margin calls

Never ignore a margin call. Failing to pay a margin call on time can result in forced liquidation of traders' positions by their broker, which can potentially crystallise the losses.

Don't trade without a clear strategy

Avoid making impulsive moves because of rumours while using MTF. Develop a well-defined trading strategy that includes entry and exit points, risk management parameters, and profit targets.

Don't rely solely on past performance

Past performance of a stock, or even indices such as the Nifty 50 share price or Sensex, is no guaranteed indicator of future results. Do not make trading decisions solely based on past data without considering current market conditions and future outlook.

Don't risk more than you can afford to lose

Only invest money that you are willing to lose, and it doesn’t have a significant impact on financial objectives. Margin trading increases both gains and losses, so it's important not to commit capital that is vital to maintain financial health.

Conclusion

MTF has the potential to increase the trader's trading capital, but it requires thorough knowledge, risk management skills, and a disciplined approach. Adhering to SEBI guidelines and being aware of common mistakes will enable a trader to cope with the complexities of margin trading more adeptly and achieve more successful results.