Every investor, whether beginner or expert, has a dream, a magic number that represents a financial milestone, signifying independence, security, or the achievement of a long-cherished goal. However, the majority of investors fail to reach their financial goals, even if they started with a well-defined financial strategy. This isn't just about market volatility; it's a complex interaction of factors that include human psychology, inconsistent habits and lack of proper monitoring.

Here, we will be looking at the reasons for this failure of investors to get to the magic numbers.

Key reasons investors fall short

The 85% statistic may sound scary, but by knowing the common hurdles, investors can take proactive steps to safeguard their financial journeys. Some of these hurdles are:

Behavioural biases and emotional investing

Humans are simply not designed to make rationally perfect financial decisions every time. They end up making biased decisions that ruin investment plans. These include:

Fear of missing out (FOMO): The pressure to join the hype on new investment trends or on investment options with high performance records, without knowing the risks to the investments, often results in buying high and selling low.

Loss aversion: The pain of losing is twice as powerful as the joy of winning an equivalent amount. This leads investors to hold losing positions in the hope that they will recover, or sell winning positions too early in order to secure their profits, thus missing out on substantial long-term gains.

Herd mentality: Following the crowd, not sticking to one's own research and plan, especially during highs or crashes in the market.

Overconfidence: Believing that one can win consistently over the market or perfectly time the market movements, and taking too much risk.

These emotional reactions often result in impulsive behaviour against a well-thought-out investment strategy that destroys the return and delays the achievement of the financial goals of investors.

Inconsistent investing and a lack of discipline

The magic of compounding is real, but it requires a constant contribution over a long period of time. Many investors get off to a good start, but fall mid-way because of:

Skipping SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans): Market downturns and personal financial exigencies or even simple negligence sometimes lead to skipped SIP instalments. Even small breaks have a significant impact on the final corpus as a result of destroyed compounding benefits. A daily SIP calculator SIP calculator

Lack of increase in contributions: The increases in income should lead to an increase in contributions to investments in order to keep pace with inflation and to accelerate the achievement of the goals. Many investors fail to scale up their investments with time, which makes their investment plans lose out.

Market timing attempts: The attempt to time the market by withdrawing investments when the market appears high and moving in again when it is at a low is difficult, almost impossible to execute each and every time, for most retail investors. This often results in missing out on rallies and compounding opportunities.

Overlooking inflation and underestimating costs

Most financial plans do not account for the negative impact of inflation and various other costs associated with investments.

Inflation erosion: What appears to be a large corpus today may not suffice in future due to inflation. The failure to consider this factor results in a shortfall in future.

Underestimation of expenses: Hidden expenses such as fund management charges, brokerage, transaction charges and taxes cumulatively eat into investors' returns. While this may not sound like much, these can make a big difference when calculated through an XIRR calculator.

Lack of regular review and rebalancing

A financial plan is not static; it's a dynamic entity that needs to be periodically reviewed and adjusted because of:

Outdated goals: Events in life, such as marriage, childbirth, career changes or unexpected expenses, sometimes result in changes in financial goals. Thus, if not reviewed periodically, the plan becomes irrelevant over a period of time.

Suboptimal asset allocation: Over time, market movements can cause an investor's assets to shift out of their preferred risk allocation. Thus, it requires rebalancing to be in line with changing market sentiment.

Wrap up

The road to financial independence can be built with smart planning, but success depends heavily on the ability to execute with discipline and have a clear understanding of the behavioural pitfalls and traps that can bring down the best of intentions. The 85% statistic is a harsh reminder that it is not sufficient to only have a plan; it is also essential to have determination, emotional strength and periodic review to achieve the financial goals.

By being aware of the more common behavioural biases, ensuring regular investment contributions and taking advantage of the tools available for analysis, investors can bridge the gap between what they want to achieve financially and what they actually achieve. Ultimately, the realisation of that magic number has less to do with the skill to predict the market movements and more has to do with a command of yourself and adherence to a well-thought-out strategy.