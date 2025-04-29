Now, Insurance For Money Loss From Online Scams

In an age where personal data is a valuable commodity, investing in cyber insurance is not just a prudent choice; it is becoming a necessity for individuals and families alike, says T A Ramalingam.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

In today's hyper-connected world, where mobile and internet banking, social media and e-commerce dominate our daily lives, the need for robust cyber insurance has never been more critical.

As we spend significant amounts of time online, the volume of personal data generated, transmitted and stored on various digital devices continues to grow exponentially.

This surge in data, coupled with the complexity of the systems that support its transmission, has created a huge number of cyber risks.

Individuals are increasingly exposed to threats such as identity theft, cyber extortion, theft of funds and online shopping fraud, all of which can have devastating financial and emotional consequences.

Cyber insurance has emerged as a vital safeguard for individuals and families, providing comprehensive coverage against losses that can arise from cyber attacks.

Let's explores the importance of cyber insurance in the digital age, detailing who can benefit from it, the coverage it offers and the various risks it mitigates.

Why cyber insurance is essential

The digital transformation is a double-edged sword. While it drives growth and efficiency, it also makes data vulnerable.

Cyber insurance is essential because it helps organisations and individuals manage the risks associated with data breaches, malware attacks and other cyber incidents.

This protection is no longer a luxury but a necessity for anyone who relies on digital infrastructure.

Currently, cyber insurance policies are offered on an annual basis, providing individuals with the flexibility to renew their coverage as needed.

Here's what is typically covered under a comprehensive cyber insurance policy:

Online sales

The policy covers losses incurred when selling goods online to buyers who defraud the insured and fail to make payment.

However, it specifically excludes losses incurred when selling goods commercially online.

This means that the policy covers losses related to online sales of non-commercial goods.

Digital theft of funds

The policy covers financial loss sustained by the insured as a result of a theft of funds due to unauthorised access to the insured's bank account or mobile wallets or as a consequence of the insured being a victim of phishing/email spoofing

Online shopping

The policy covers financial loss due to transactions on the internet via payment card, mobile wallet, net banking, etc, that the insured has been dishonestly induced to enter by a third party by electronic means to make a purchase of goods or services which are not delivered or rendered.

Smart home cover

This coverage provides financial support for decontaminating and restoring smart home devices (such as internet-connected appliances, security systems or home automation systems) after a cyber incident.

It reimburses the costs incurred by the insured for cleaning up and restoring these devices following a cyber attack or other cyber-related incidents affecting their smart home devices.

Connected vehicle cover

This is an optional coverage that provides protection for digital devices installed in connected vehicles (vehicles with internet connectivity and advanced technology features).

It covers losses or damages to these digital devices due to cyber incidents.

Conclusion

As our reliance on digital technology continues to grow, so too does the importance of cyber insurance.

With the numerous risks individuals face in the digital landscape, having a comprehensive cyber insurance policy can provide peace of mind and financial protection against the potentially devastating consequences of cyber attacks.

T A Ramalingam is the chief technical officer at Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.