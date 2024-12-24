News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » What You Need To Know About Cyber Fraud

What You Need To Know About Cyber Fraud

By Shikha Chaturvedi, Yash Kumar Singhal
December 24, 2024 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The number of digital financial frauds rose more than four times in FY24 year-on-year to comprise 80 per cent of all financial frauds.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 

Outgoing RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has listed maintaining of cybersecurity as one of six challenges for his successor Sanjay Malhotra.

Given the rapid pace of digital technology adoption in India, it becomes pertinent to see the trend of cyber as well as digital financial frauds in the country.

The total number of cybersecurity breaches in India has zoomed from 2017 to 2023, and so has the number of those impacting government institutions (Chart 1).

The number of digital financial frauds rose more than four times in FY24 year-on-year to comprise 80 per cent of all financial frauds.

On similar lines, the amount involved in digital financial frauds also grew in the FY18-FY24 period (Chart 2).

While private banks' share in the total number of cyber frauds steadily increased during the FY20-24 period, the share of these lenders in total value of such frauds also increased before stabilising gradually.

As for public-sector banks, even as their share in total number declined steadily, the share of these lenders in total value stabilised at over 70 per cent after initially declining (Chart 3).

Mule accounts, which are used by criminals to launder illicit funds, have mushroomed in Bhubaneswar, followed by Lucknow and Navi Mumbai.

Recently, the RBI developed a tool named MuleHunter.ai to identify mule accounts and fraud patterns more effectively (Chart 4).

The volume and the value of domestic UPI payment frauds have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 89 per cent and 112 per cent, respectively, from FY21 to FY24 (Chart 5).

With the growing adoption of digital payments and UPI in the country, there has also been a rise in QR code scams in recent years (Chart 6).

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shikha Chaturvedi, Yash Kumar Singhal
Source: source
 
Print this article
AI-driven, deepfake-enabled cyberattacks to rise
AI-driven, deepfake-enabled cyberattacks to rise
How To Stay Safe From UPI Frauds
How To Stay Safe From UPI Frauds
How to avoid digital arrest scams? Govt issues advisory
How to avoid digital arrest scams? Govt issues advisory
NPS Vs PPF Vs EPF: And The Winner Is...
NPS Vs PPF Vs EPF: And The Winner Is...
Recipes: Joan's Yummy Yuletide Cookies
Recipes: Joan's Yummy Yuletide Cookies
The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart
The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart
'The World Will Never Be The Same'
'The World Will Never Be The Same'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Will CBI Train Bankers To Detect Fraud?
Will CBI Train Bankers To Detect Fraud?
AI tool MuleHunter to tackle financial fraud
AI tool MuleHunter to tackle financial fraud

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances