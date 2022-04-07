NEET-UG On July 17

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Testing Agency is now inviting applications from students for NEET-UG 2022.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised medical/dental/AYUSH and other colleges/ deemed universities/institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

The test will comprise 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) in physics, chemistry, biology (botany and zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided in two sections A and B.

The duration of examination will be 200 minutes (3 hours and 20 minutes) between 2 pm to 5.20 pm IST.

The exam would be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages in 543 cities in India.

Like every year, the NEET UG 2022 will also be held abroad in 14 cities outside India. This number has drastically improved, giving more opportunity to students to appear for the medical entrance exam.

The names of examination centres and details of admit cards will be posted on the NTA Web site at a later date.

Important dates

Registrations open: April 6, 2022

Last date to apply: May 6, 2022

Last date to pay fee: May 7, 2022

NEET 2022 Exam Date: July 17, 2022

For more details, visit the official Web site https://neet.nta.nic.in/ (external link)

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.