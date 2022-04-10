Neeraj Chopra preps for Worlds, Asiad, CWG

Neeraj Chopra has hit the ground running.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist is training hard as a slew of competitions await, starting with the World Athletics Championships, commencing on July 15.

SEE: Neeraj trains in Antalya, Turkey. Video: Kind courtesy Sports Authority of India/Instagram

'Who do we have here!!? To make your weekend extra special here's a short glimpse of @neeraj____chopra's training session straight from Antalya, Turkey. Neeraj is training in full swing for the upcoming 2022 World Championships, CWG & Asian Games,' the Sports Authority of India captioned the video of Neeraj training.

All the Best, Neeraj! Here's hoping you bring more glory for India!