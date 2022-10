We'd asked you, dear readers to send us your best Navratri looks. Here are some interesting responses we received.

Triaksha Praveen, who lives in Mangaluru, makes a perfect picture in her ethnic ensemble.

The six year old takes a stroll on the beach as she poses in the traditional pavda pattu lehenga with her hair adorned with white flowers.

Vadodara's Viral Sheth shows off his moves.

All dolled up in traditional wear, Palak Doshi, centre, is ready to hit the dance floor.