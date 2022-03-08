News
My Superhero: The Multi-Talented Teacher

By RUPALI GOSHALIA
March 08, 2022 16:17 IST
We'd asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us who your everyday superhero is and share stories about the extraordinary women you know and admire.
Rupali Goshalia from Mumbai tell us about the exceptional woman in her life.

Prochy Master and Rupali Goshalia

IMAGE: Rupali Goshalia, right, with Prochy Master. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rupali Goshalia

Among the many women I admire, one whom I am very close to is my Pinkathon ambassador, Prochy Master.

She has been constantly motivating and encouraging all the ladies in our groups to look after our physical, emotional, and mental health, along with her co-ambassador, Anjali Asudani.

By profession, she is a well-known French teacher in Juhu (north west Mumbai). She has written ten books in French and still continues to teach, inspire and touch the lives of her students at the age of 70.

She finds time for her countless pursuits, be it playing the piano and guitar. She also loves dancing, painting, gardening and has also won several awards on various occasions.

I have summed the life lessons I have learned from her:

P: Be Patient, Persevering, and Passionate in all you do.

R: Remain Resourceful and Reliable at all times

O: Be Optimistic and Obliging to all who approach you

C: Stay Courageous and Consistent in all you undertake

H: Be Helpful, Humble and Honest in all your dealings

Y: Keep your Youthful spirit alive, both mentally and physically.

If you put them all together, they spell PROCHY -- a name that means a lot to my friends and me.

Celebrate the Extraordinary Women in your life.

Please share her story with us and tell us what Life Lessons you have learnt from her.

Send us their stories (at least 100 words), their photographs, their videos if you like, to getahead@rediff.co.in (Subjectline: The Woman I Admire). Do include their name and location.

Don't forget to mention your name and location. We'll feature the best responses right here on Rediff.com.

RUPALI GOSHALIA
My Superhero: 'My wife taught me an important lesson'
My Superhero:'Woman With A Golden Heart'
8 Inspiring Quotes By Women
'Warne knew how to get the best out of his players'
Warne brought spin as an attacking commodity: Ashwin
Sensex, Nifty rebound sharply after 4-day rout
All 694 Indian students stuck in Sumy have left: Govt
