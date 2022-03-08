My Superhero: The Multi-Talented Teacher

We'd asked you, Dear Readers, to tell us who your everyday superhero is and share stories about the extraordinary women you know and admire.

Rupali Goshalia from Mumbai tell us about the exceptional woman in her life.

IMAGE: Rupali Goshalia, right, with Prochy Master. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rupali Goshalia

Among the many women I admire, one whom I am very close to is my Pinkathon ambassador, Prochy Master.

She has been constantly motivating and encouraging all the ladies in our groups to look after our physical, emotional, and mental health, along with her co-ambassador, Anjali Asudani.

By profession, she is a well-known French teacher in Juhu (north west Mumbai). She has written ten books in French and still continues to teach, inspire and touch the lives of her students at the age of 70.

She finds time for her countless pursuits, be it playing the piano and guitar. She also loves dancing, painting, gardening and has also won several awards on various occasions.

I have summed the life lessons I have learned from her:

P: Be Patient, Persevering, and Passionate in all you do.

R: Remain Resourceful and Reliable at all times

O: Be Optimistic and Obliging to all who approach you

C: Stay Courageous and Consistent in all you undertake

H: Be Helpful, Humble and Honest in all your dealings

Y: Keep your Youthful spirit alive, both mentally and physically.

If you put them all together, they spell PROCHY -- a name that means a lot to my friends and me.

