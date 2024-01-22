'My Son Isn't Interested In Studies'

To develop his interest, get him extra support for his subjects he doesn't understand, advises rediffGURU Aruna Agarwal, a child and parenting counsellor.

You can post your questions for rediffGURU Aruna Agarwal HERE.

Is your child not studying well?

Is s/he struggling to socialise and make friends?

Do you think s/he is lazy and avoiding her/his daily responsibilities?

rediffGURU Aruna Agarwal offers some solutions.

She is a child psychologist and behaviour therapist with over 20 years of experience.

Aruna focuses on children between the ages of two to 10 years who face challenges related to behaviour, language development or attention issues and helps provide them with the right life skills.

Anonymous: My son is in class 9 and he is not interested in making friends, hence no one likes him in his class. But he is very good at studying.

I want him to be more social also. Please help me.

Social skills are an essential part of overall development which helps the child to learn emotional growth too.

You can invite one or two of his friends for a week and keep introducing him to more people gradually in your presence and fade away yourself gradually.

Madam, my son is 14 years old. He is in 9th std. He is not studying well. Even though he is good at other work he doesn't work hard in his studies.

He always studies on the previous day before exams. And also his handwriting is not good.

He is very interested in doing business as I'm into business.

I own a shop. All my relatives, friends, and neighbours are highly educated.

I really want him to pursue a good degree.

When I scold him he starts weeping.

What should I do to motivate him? And how should I handle this?

My wife can't teach him as she's not so educated and I can teach but I don't have time.

How has he been with studies?

Where is he lacking in understanding his subjects?

Check what is making him procrastinate in the task.

To develop his interest, get him extra support for the subjects he doesn't understand. Get him counselled if required.

Rajesh: I have a 14-year-old son currently in Class 9.

From the last couple of years we observed that he is not good in subjects where lot of memorisation required like social science. He is average in Science and Math.

What teacher and we understood after discussion is that he is not able to form his answers and not able to understand what question is asking.

We evaluated with psychologist she identifies that he is facing issue in understanding and writing comprehensions.

If he finds question difficult or difficult to understand he did not even try to think or look for answers and just skip them straightaway.

The child psychologist said he is a good kid and did not have other issues, just need to work on weak areas and required no further assessment.

He gives lot of times to subjects but not able to get results.

How do you think we can improve his comprehensions and learning/memorisation abilities? And what should we can do from here?

Develop his reading skills by using lots of visuals initially.

He should be breaking up the given task and form small questions to understand what is being written.

This will definitely help him develop his comprehension skills which would help him to go through the question paper with ease.

